PICS: Boity hangs out with American actor Anthony Anderson

"A happy girl"

Rapper and businesswoman Boity Thulo recently shared pictures of her chilling with US star Anthony Anderson.

Anthony is an award-winning actor, comedian, and game show host, popularly known for playing Andre ‘Dre’ Johnson on ABC’s Black-ish.

Judging by the Instagram pictures, Boity and Anthony had a blast in Cape Town.

The TV stars were also joined by the Namibian humanitarian and influencer, Alexia Schlechte.

Anthony’s long Cape Town visit

A few weeks ago, Anthony was spotted in Cape Town, having a good time at a shisanyama in Khayelitsha.

Taking to Instagram, he posted a video dancing at Century City Mall with the caption: “When the spirit moves me, I get my MC Hammer on wherever, whenever! Century City Mall, Cape Town! Can’t touch this!

A few days ago, the international A-lister shared another video on Instagram after he visited Gugulethu.

Boity working on new music and a new season of her reality TV show

The rapper recently revealed she is working on new music after a long break. She also spilled another season of her reality TV show, Own Your Throne, is coming soon.

Boity was one of the Mzansi stars who won big at this year’s edition of Basadi in Music Awards, walking away with a CEO Basadi in Business Achievement Award.

Taking to Instagram to celebrate the win, she wrote: “I am so incredibly grateful for this honour! Whew!”