Adam Levine’s alleged mistress opens up about affair

Lethabo Malatsi

A social media influencer who allegedly had an affair with the Maroon 5 front man, Adam Levine, broke her silence about the relationship they had claiming the singer wants to name his third child after her.

This comes after Levine’s wife, Behati Prinsloo, announced over the weekend that she and the 43-year-old lead vocalist, who’ve been married since 2014, are expecting their third child.

The alleged mistress, Sumner Stroh, on Monday dropped a bombshell on her personal TikTok account alleging she had an affair with American singer, Adam Levine.

‘Exploited’ and ‘manipulated’

“[I’m] embarrassed I was involved with a man with this utter lack of remorse and respect,” she captioned the post.

Starting the video off with the idiom “I’m just going to rip the bandage off”, Sumner went on to say she had an affair with a man – alluding Levine – who’s married to a Victoria Secret model.

The 23-year-old further said at the time of their affair, she was young and naïve.

However, the native Texan said, the former The Voice coach “exploited” and “manipulated” her, as she recalled the affair. “My morals were unknowingly compromised [and] I was completely manipulated,” she said in the video.

Picture: Instagram

ALSO READ: Actress Zoe Mthiyane wants her daugther’s privacy respected

Adam Levine wants to name his bay after alleged mistress

Prior to Adam allegedly making a comeback into her life, in June – through an Instagram direct message (DM) – the two were seeing each other for about a year, but Stroh stopped talking to him for a couple of months.

According to Stroh, after the pregnancy announcement, Levine, subsequently DM’ed Stroh and asked if it would be okay to name his baby after her – if it is a boy.

“Okay serious question, I’m having another baby and if it’s a boy I really want to name him Sumner. Are you okay with that? Dead serious,” the purported DM read in the video.

V

Model, 23, claims she had 'year-long' affair with married Maroon 5 frontman Adam Levine, 43, – and he asked if he could name his unborn third child with supermodel Behati Prinsloo AFTER HER

======https://t.co/bdt9VhjOYv pic.twitter.com/wBiPLWCJSq— Επικαιρότητα – V – News (@triantafyllidi2) September 20, 2022

ADAM LEVIN REALLY CHEATED !!? AND TRYNA NAME HIS BABY AFTER HIS MISTRESS ?? SAME ADAM THAT SINGS “ SHE WILL BE LOVED “ ??!!! ????????????— ???????????????? ✨ (@bxlinda_818) September 20, 2022

Sent screenshoots recklessly

While she never wanted to come forward about the affair because of how it could affect her career as a- social media influencer, Sumner alleged that she recklessly sent screenshots of her conversation with Adam to a few friends. She also claimed that one of her friends threatened to sell them to tabloids.

This is this why she decided to speak about the affair.

“[I’m] aware many people will try to fill in the gaps with many false assumptions. I don’t feel like I’m doing any favours, considering the manner this had to go about.

“It’s a lot to digest but hopefully, at the very least, the truth being out can do some good,” she wrote in an Instagram story after posting the TikTok.

Picture: Instagram story screenshot

NOW READ: Faith Nketsi sparks c-section conversation