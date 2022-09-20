Actress Zoe Mthiyane wants her daugther’s privacy respected

Lethabo Malatsi

Actress and mother of two, Zoe Mthiyane responded to claims made by Lebo M’s current wife, Pretty Samuels-Morake, who said that she and Lebo M are the ones raising Mthiyane’s seven-year-old daughter.

Mthiyane told The Citizen that this ordeal is continuing the “abuse” she escaped seven years ago.

‘Believing and acting upon false narratives’

Speaking to The Citizen, Mthiyane, cautioned Pretty against “believing and acting upon the false narratives” that Lebohang Morake (Lebo M) has created about her.

“This is a sensitive topic involving my minor child. I would like to caution the current wife against believing and acting upon the false narratives that her husband has created about myself and others as a means to continue the abuse I escaped seven years ago,” the former Generations: The Legacy actress said.

Mthiyane further said it is unfortunate that in this case her daughter is just “collateral damage”.

Pretty’s clap back comes after the She is King actress referred to Lebo M as “impossible” to co-parent with, following an interview with Sunday World.

Lebo M initiated visitation

Late on Sunday evening, Twitter gossip blogger, Musa Khawula, shared a statement from Pretty Samuels-Morake who claimed that Mthiyane last spent time with her daughter, Lulu, around Mother’s Day in 2021 and that the said visitation was initiated by the Lion King composer after her (Zoe’s) disappearance.

She went on to say Mthiyane’s daughter had been in Lebo M’s care for the past few years and that her primary residence is with the married couple, who secretly got married in February.

“I would like to categorically state that we have no co-parenting plan with Zoe Mthiyane,” she wrote in the statement.

Legal battle with another ex-wife

In August, the composer, who has been married seven times, was ordered by a US Court to pay 40% of his monthly gross earnings to his ex-wife, Nandi Ndlovu-Goodjohn.

Ndlovu-Goodjohn, who was Morake’s second wife, the pair were in a decade-long court battle for the royalties of the successful theatre production, the Lion King.

