Adam Levine’s wife Behati Prinsloo believes he didn’t ‘physically cheat’

Frontman of pop rock band Maroon 5, Adam Levine’s personal life continues to be spilled on social media, as the cheating scandal gains momentum.

After confirming earlier this week that he had “crossed the line” after cheating allegations were levelled against him, Levine’s wife – Victoria Secret model – Behati Prinsloo believes he didn’t “physically cheat”.

In his statement, Levine admitted that he had been inappropriately talking to women on social media. Direct messages purportedly showed the musician’s flirtatious conversations with Instagram models where he even suggested naming his third child after one of them.

Levine was clear in his wording that he did not have an affair, an argument netizens beg to differ against, as some define infidelity as actual sexual interaction.

Prinsloo believes her husband when he said he didn’t have a physical affair. The couple are expecting their third child.

E! Online reported that the model is “upset” with the revelations that he flirtatiously texted several women and that their marriage was solid before the shocking accusations.

A source close to Prinsloo said the model does feel they are happily married “and is shocked to find out what was going on behind her back”.

Levine has been accused of being in communication with four women. The source further claimed the artist believes there is no excuse for his behaviour and is “upset that his family has been hurt”.

“He’s disappointed in himself and is upset that he has hurt his family like this. It’s a wake-up call and has made him realise that he has a lot to work on.”

Prinsloo and Levine have been married since 2014.

In his statement, Levine said: “I used poor judgement in speaking with anyone other than my wife in ANY kind of flirtatious manner. I did not have an affair, nevertheless, I crossed the line during a regrettable period of my life”.