VIDEO: AKA doesn’t find Somizi’s jokes funny as fans notice death stare 

Kaunda Selisho

“If looks could kill…” is what viewers of the Idols SA season 18 finale had to say after seeing the exchange between Idols judge Somizi Mhlongo and rapper AKA.

Following AKA’s performance with fellow Idols judge JR Bogopa, the show’s host Proverb invited Somizi and Thembi Seete to critique the pair’s performance the same way they do with the show’s contestants.

“You know, I’ve seen better but… uhm, you know, when I started this industry…” he began as Thembi, Proverb and JR laughed while AKA squinted at him in confusion.

He proceeded as if to let them know what the performance was missing before cutting the joke and telling them that he thought their performance was amazing.

AKA continued to stare angrily at Somizi as Proverb linked to the next segment and fans caught every second of the tense exchange.

What are your thoughts on the way AKA looked at Somizi even after Somizi said he was joking with his "critique" of AKA and fellow judge JR's performance at the #IdolsSA finale? pic.twitter.com/t0QGnjaRw6— All4Women.co.za (@all4women) November 14, 2022

AKA and Somizi’s history

Because of their link to AKA’s ex-girlfriend, Bonang Matheba, AKA and Somizi have a shared history. Somizi and Bonang had a falling-out after the breakup with Euphonik following the abuse allegedly meted out to the media personality by the DJ.

READ: Saps psychologist Thapelo wins ‘Idols SA’ season 18

In her 2017 book From A to B, Bonang vaguely hinted at why she ended her friendship with Somizi.

A passage from Bonang Matheba’s book, From A to B, which mentioned Somizi | Picture: Screengrab

It seemed as though she was hurt by something he did in relation to what transpired between her and the DJ, though she did not tell him why she was upset.

So, she left the celebrity choreographer to think whatever he wanted to about why their friendship ended. On a past season of his reality show, Living The Dream with Somizi, he shared a suspicion that she cut him off because she thinks he is the one who told DJ Zinhle about her affair with AKA.

Somizi insists that he was not the one who outed AKA and Bonang when they were in a relationship behind DJ Zinhle’s back while she was pregnant. He is also said to have sent a letter of demand to Bonang’s team to remove all mention of him from the book which was later amended and republished.

An amended version of Bonang Matheba’s book, From A to B, which removed all mention of Somizi | Picture: Screengrab

Somehow, behind the scenes of all these very public events, a silent beef brewed between AKA and Somizi.

Somizi even confirmed blocking AKA back in 2017 but it is not clear why.

READ NEXT: ‘I never witnessed Euphonik abusing Bonang’ – Somizi