AKA funeral: Rapper laid to rest as Bongani Mohosana pays his respect

The private funeral of Kiernan Jarryd Forbes popularly known as AKA is underway on Saturday, as Bongani ‘Morda’ Mohosana whose not attending, wrote a touching tribute.

The ceremony will not be streamed or shown to the public. The Forbes held a public memorial of AKA on Friday at Sandton Convention Centre.

There were some visuals of the casket of the late rapper leaving his Brytanson home in Johannesburg.

Newzroom Afrika posted the sombre moment as AKA’s casket left his home in an all BMW motorcade on Saturday morning.

[WATCH] The family of award-winning artist Kiernan ‘AKA’ Forbes has left the rapper's home for his private funeral ceremony. Newzroom Afrika's @LindA_MniSii captured the moment as the family departed. #Newzroom405 #RIPAKA pic.twitter.com/cgoN0MdS7F— Newzroom Afrika (@Newzroom405) February 18, 2023

His memorial was a celebration of his music, with artists such as Sjava, DA.L.E.S, Joyus Celebration, Anatii, Maggz, Khuli Chana, K.O playing a medley of songs including a performance from Langa Muvso that touched the audience.

Da L.E.S and Maggz perform a medley of AKA songs they featured on #akamemorialservice pic.twitter.com/seyH8XtY4p— All4Women.co.za (@all4women) February 17, 2023

Bongani Mohosana speaks out

Earlier in the week the Forbes family said DJ Znhle’s husband Bongani Mohosana known by his music name Morda wasn’t going to attend the funeral and memorial service.

“…Bongani Mohosana will be in absentia at the memorial and funeral due to observing cultural protocol,” the statement read.

This decision sparked debate on social media about what this cultural protocol could be and which South African cultures observe such traditions.

Days later, Morda wrote a touching tribute to AKA on Saturday, by posting old photos of AKA holding his daughter Kairo Forbes.

“Dear Kiernan, I took a little longer than I had to write this, but to be honest I didn’t know what to say. As a fellow musician thank you bro, thank you for inspiring all of us to do better, thank you for always proving your love for music in the quality of music you created. Your catalogue will be one of the greatest catalogues of all time.

“As a man, I learned something very important from you, know your worth, no matter what happens in your life always know your worth… as a father, you were amazing, you did it all for Kairo and that shows in the love she has inside of her. Your legacy will live on, and may you rest well with the many legends we look up to.

“Till we meet again, Dad Motion.”

