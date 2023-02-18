AKA memorial: Who is ‘Sim Dope’ Gumede?

Sandisiwe Mbhele

Fans of the late Kiernan ‘AKA’ Forbes received some answers about the legend of Sim Dope, a song he released in honour of his friend.

It was a story many didnt believe, as people didnt think Sim Dope was a real person.

AKA’s memorial occurred on Friday and was a celebration of his life, music, family and his connection to God.

Many friends and family members filled up Sandton Convention Centre to remember the rapper who was shot and killed in Durban last week with his friend Tebello ‘Tibz’ Motsoane.

Who is Sim Dope?

Simphiwe Gumede known as Sim Dope’s tribute had guests on their feet.

The childhood friends had known each other since the age of 11. Sim said AKA made him comfortable to be himself.

They both attended St John’s College in 2000 and participated in similar sports.

AKA made a song honouring his Sim Dope over four years ago and during his memorial, Sim paid tribute to his childhood friend.

Retelling the story of his name, Sim said AKA thought this was big achievement he made it into the rugby team and gave a suggestion for his nickname.

“Now that you are a ‘boet’ you can’t be going on a Saturday and be known as Simphiwe, I mean that’s not dangerous,” AKA told him.

Sim said AKA was a “lover boy” and loved writing love letters. AKA would tell him: “You are Sim Dope 11 now.”

Sim Dope said after the name was given, AKA said his life was about to change after he wrote a song about him and their life. The rapper urged him to part his name on his Facebook profile.

[WATCH] Kiernan ‘AKA’ Forbes' childhood friend Sim Dope narrates how

the rapper told him he had written a song about him that would

‘immortalise’ him.#Newzroom405 #RIPKiernan #akamemorialservice pic.twitter.com/87J8tdgRou— Newzroom Afrika (@Newzroom405) February 17, 2023

The friend’s father is businessman Robert Gumede.

Sim had some notoriety after his dad brought US hip-hop star Rick Ross for his birthday.

Robert Gumede is reportedly a very wealthy man and is the founder of the IT firm Gijima Technologies. The company has over 12 000 employees and he serves on multiple boards, advisory and councils such as the South African Chamber of Commerce to the USA Chair.

Sim Dope song lyrics:

AKA released the song four years ago. In the music video, he is seen driving a Ferrari and in the opening few lyrics he raps: “Hands in the air if you been broke. I see millionaires making bread, that’s the end goal. Private jet Benzo, can’t see through the window.

“So if I die I pray to God he bring me back as Sim Dope. Sim Dope, 911 rim spokes.

“So if I die I pray to God he bring me back as Sim Dope,” was the hook for the song.

AKA’s private funeral will take place over the weekend.

Twitter reacts to Sim Dope’s AKA memorial speech

I pray to god he brings me back as Sim Dope 🔥🔥 #Akamemorial pic.twitter.com/alGss1fZuD— Cloak (@Paps__Bacela) February 17, 2023

Nah the Sim Dope story is kinda wild and the fact that they are both there on the song cover😂😂😂



Conspiracy stuff! pic.twitter.com/UQumgPSTsG— HUG Life (@I_Am_Karabo) February 17, 2023

I found out Sim Dope was a real person in varsity from North kids. “Ah dawg what you mean you don’t cav Sim Dope? Robert Gumede’s son?”



Later that day our marks got released, I passed the test with distinction, they didn’t. “Le tseba dilo tse useless bafanas”, I said to myself.— Lesilo Rula (@kay_mahapa) February 18, 2023

Sim Dope is Robert Gumede's son and AKA went to school with him, he wanted 'God to bring him back as Sim Dope' because his dad was a multi-milionaire/billionaire😂#akamemorialservice— Ami (@AmiJaneD) February 17, 2023

Rich kids move differently.Sim Dope had a song about him..a big song at that but he never even tried to let the world know he is thee Sim Dope..— Tsholanang (@TsholanangDD) February 17, 2023

