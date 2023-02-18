WATCH: AKA’s final resting place

Faizel Patel

It was a heart-breaking moment when the body of Kiernan Jarryd Forbes popularly known as AKA was taken to its final resting place.

AKA was buried in private funeral ceremony at West Park Cemetry in Johannesburg on Saturday.

While the burial was not streamed or shown to the public, photos and videos have been leaked online.

However, there were some visuals of the casket of the late rapper leaving his Bryanston home in Johannesburg.

Those that attended the intimate ceremony included his parents, Lynn and Tony Forbes, brother Steffan Forbes, girlfriend Nadia Nadia, and only child Kairo Forbes.

Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi committed that the provincial government would honour the late musician by providing law enforcement, a gravesite at Heroes Acre Cemetery and flag draping of his casket.

“We feel that a person of AKA’s stature must receive some form of honour, and we want to clarify that it is not a financial contribution. We will drape the coffin and provide a gravesite at Heroes Acre Cemetery for the burial. We will ensure that his funeral is befitting,” said Lesufi.”

The late Kiernan “AKA” Forbes next to his final resting place at Heroes Acre, Westpark Cemetery in Johannesburg, 18 February 2023. Photo: Nigel Sibanda

AKA memorial

Earlier in the week the Forbes family said DJ Znhle’s husband Bongani Mohosana known by his music name Morda wasn’t going to attend the funeral and memorial service.

“…Bongani Mohosana will be in absentia at the memorial and funeral due to observing cultural protocol,” the statement read.

On Friday, many people wept uncontrollably after watching the late rapper’s memorial service held at the Sandton Convention Centre.

Forbes’ daughter Kairo also cried during the tributes by AKA’s pastor, friends and colleagues while sitting with her mom, DJ Zinhle, in the jam-packed hall.

AKA and Tibz murder

AKA was gunned down outside a restaurant on Florida Road in Durban, KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) last Friday.

The musician was declared dead at the scene and his close friend, Tebello “Tibz” Motsoane, died later, despite attempts by paramedics to resuscitate him.

Tibz’s memorial service was held on Thursday at Sacred Heart College in Observatory, Johannesburg.

Tibz was also laid to rest at a funeral on Saturday.

