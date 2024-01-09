What you need to know about the new AKA fashion collabs, and where to cop a piece

A pop-up art and merchandise exhibition on AKA will be held later this month.

The Kiernan Forbes Foundation recently announced a collab with merchandise company Bravado to release a special fashion collection honouring the late rapper, AKA.

35-year-old rapper AKA was shot outside a popular Durban restaurant last February in a suspected hit. Two suspects were identified, but no one is standing trial for his murder.

Those close to him will this month, for the first time, celebrate his birthday without him. As part of the birthday festivities, a pop-up art and merchandise exhibition will run at Sook Mall of Africa from 26-28 January.

It will feature exclusive artwork and merchandise paying tribute to AKA.

“The collaboration also provides an opportunity for emerging South African artists to showcase their talent and brings an unparalleled experience for AKA’s fans to enjoy,” the foundation added.

The rapper’s father, Tony, said among the items available will be the original GALXBOY memorial t-shirt with the GALXBOY fabric and styling.

“As with their other products, this t-shirt will be available for buying and shipping on the online store, including international shipping,” he added.

AKA merch coming soon to a mall near you?

Tony said he wanted to take the exhibit across South Africa to honour his son and give young creatives a platform.

“I personally would like to replicate this project in the major cities in SA. I think it is a great opportunity to use Kiernan‘s platform to [create] opportunities for emerging local talent, and also for fans to enjoy on a wider scale.

“So let’s see how this one goes and then we will, hopefully, expand.”

He confirmed the foundation was discussing partnerships that could make AKA merchandise available overseas.