SA celebrities’ wise words for 2025 as they welcome a new year

South African celebrities have used this time to share jewels of wisdom for 2025 with their slew of followers on social media.

Some of the South African celebrities who have shared some New Year wisdom with their followers. Pictures: Instagram / lynnforbesza, Instagram / kwa_mammkhize and Getty Images / Jeff Spicer

With a new year comes a new-found zeal and hunger to be a better person because you’re starting on a proverbial clean page.

With celebrities admired by throngs of fans, they have used this time to share jewels of wisdom for 2025 on social media.

Motherly wisdom

The mother of late rap artist AKA Lynn Forbes shared some motherly wisdom with her admirers as she wished them a 2025 filled with hope and grace.

“As I step into this new chapter, I carry with me the lessons, courage, and growth that life has carved into my story. The past years have brought challenges and loss, but they’ve also been filled with love, resilience, and hope,” Forbes wrote.

“To anyone feeling hopeless right now: please know that no matter how heavy life feels, you are not alone. Healing takes time, and some days will be harder than others, but even in the darkest moments, there’s a light within you waiting to rise. When life feels overwhelming, hold onto this: each day is a new chance, and even the smallest step forward is still progress.

“This year, I wish you courage to face your battles, grace to forgive yourself, and peace as you honour your journey. May 2025 bring new beginnings, deeper connections, and moments that fill your heart with joy.”

A jog to kick of 2025

Content creator Nadia Jaftha began 2025 by starting on her New Year’s resolution, as she shared that she went on a jog on the first day of the year.

“I danced last night and this morning I decided that I want to start running so that’s what I’m gonna do it’s honestly the one thing I hate but I figured that if I hate it then I have to do it. It’s just the way I’m wired. So I did a 3km this morning and I felt like my legs were going to fall off,” wrote Jaftha.

Brief and punchy advice on the New Year

While Forbes’ advice was more elaborate, others, such as broadcast journalist Athi Mtongana, shared simple memes that offered wisdom on navigating 2025.

South African multidisciplinary artist Nakhane Toure was brief and direct.

“Grab this year by the lapel, and if gentleness doesn’t work, then wrestle that mother**ker down. And don’t let go until it blesses you.”

Controversial entrepreneur Shauwn Mkhize gave her followers advice, seemingly putting her in good stead over the years.

