Alvin and Anrika’s princess ‘got her angel wings’

On 25 April last year, Alvin and Anrika announced that their surrogate was pregnant.

Actor Alvin Bruinders and his wife, Anrika, announced the birth of their baby girl last week. Alaska was born at 31 weeks on Saturday, 31 August. Sadly, she passed away on Sunday.

“Little Alaska was born on Saturday. 31 Weeks. Please pray for her so that she will be strong!

Leandre Hattingh and I are with her all the time and encourage her! Please pray for Alaska!!!!” Anrika wrote on Facebook.

After years of disappointment, Hattingh offered to be a surrogate to the family. On 25 April last year, Alvin and Anrika announced that she was pregnant. “After many years of prayers, we are happy to announce our surrogate is pregnant,” she said.

From IVF struggles to surrogacy hope

After 17 failed in vitro fertilisation (IVF) treatments, the couple decided on surrogacy in 2023. Anrika wrote on Facebook in search of a surrogate: “Dear friends. As you know, Alvin and I have been struggling with infertility for a while. We are looking for a surrogate. Someone who can carry our baby for us.”

Hattingh, who was their son’s nursery school teacher, then offered to be their surrogate.

A different surrogate gave birth to their seven-year-old son, Averick, after 12 failed attempted IVF treatments.

On the Friday after Alaska was born, Anrika shared their hardship on social media: “Dear friends Thank you very much for your prayers every day! I believe that’s what has brought us this far. First of all, Alaska is not just premature. There are many complications. She has not shown any movement since birth, which, according to the doctor, is not normal at all. She is not under sedation but is not awake at all. We are waiting for tests from America to better understand what’s going on.”

On Saturday things were looking up when Alaska showed signs of being awake.

However, on Sunday the couple shared the sad news of Alaska’s passing: “It is with great sadness that we inform you that Alaska got her angel wings this morning. She walked into God’s paradise where our loved ones will receive her. Thanks for everyone’s prayers.”

