‘I couldn’t handle it’: Amy Schumer on weight loss journey after suffering Ozempic side effects

Amy said Ozempic helped her lose about 13 kg.

American comedian and actress Amy Schumer recently opened up about her weight loss journey.

The Kinda Pregnant star said she had to find other ways to manage her weight after experiencing severe side effects from using Ozempic.

Ozempic is a prescription weight-loss medication primarily used to treat type 2 diabetes.

“I tried Wegovy and I was, like, puking. I couldn’t handle it,” she said in a video posted on Instagram.

After stopping Ozempic, Amy said she then enquired about another popular weight-loss drug, Mounjaro.

Amy Schumer’s weight loss struggle

The 43-year-old comedian has been vocal about her weight-loss journey.

Earlier this year, she shared during her interview on The Howard Stern Show that she lost 30 lbs (about 13.6 kg) with Ozempic but had to stop after becoming bedridden.

“I lost 30 pounds so quickly. I looked great, but I couldn’t lift my head off the pillow. So what was the point?” she said.

Amy also shared that she has a condition that makes her prone to nausea, which contributed to her reaction to Ozempic.

“I have this gene, GDF15, which makes you extremely prone to nausea, which is why I was so sick during my pregnancy.

“So, I tried Ozempic almost three years ago, and I was, like, bedridden. I was, like, vomiting — and then you have no energy. But other people take it, and they’re all good. So, God bless them,” she said.

