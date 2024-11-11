Beware of fake Ozempic and Mounjaro used for weight loss, Sahpra urges

Sahpra warns of falsified diabetes treatments Ozempic and Mounjaro sold online for weight loss, posing health risks.

The South African Health Products Regulatory Authority (Sahpra) has urged people to avoid buying fake versions of diabetes treatments Ozempic and Mounjaro, for weight loss.

Diabetes drugs such as Ozempic and Mounjaro have become a social media phenomenon for their weight loss properties, with people posting every day about their weight loss.

However, because of their popularity, a number of falsified, compounded, and substandard Glucagon-like Peptide (GLP-1) containing products are being made available to even the South African public via websites, social media platforms, and other informal channels.

Sahpra concerned of fake Ozempic and Mounjaro sale

The Sahprahas raised concern over the sale of fake versions of Ozempic and Mounjaro as a health risk and urged people to not buy or use such products.

“Sahpra is monitoring the supply chain as well as the online platforms for unregistered, substandard, and falsified medicines containing or claiming to contain semaglutide. We are also investigating any contraventions relating to the medicines and related substances,” said Sahpra CEO, Dr Boitumelo Semete-Makokotlela, in a statement on Friday.

Ozempic (semaglutide), manufactured by Danish pharmaceutical firm Novo Nordisk, is an injectable drug, and in South Africa, it is registered for the treatment of adults with type 2 diabetes to reduce blood sugar levels.

It is also registered for use in the reduction of risk of major adverse cardiovascular events such as heart attack, stroke, or death in adults with Type 2 diabetes with known heart disease.

“Ozempic is not registered in South Africa for weight management,” said Sahpra.

Mounjaro (tirzepatide) from Eli Lilly and Company is registered in South Africa as a treatment for type 2 diabetes mellitus but has not yet been imported into and placed on the market in South Africa through Eli Lilly and Company distribution channels.

Not registered for weight management

“Mounjaro is currently NOT registered in South Africa for weight management,” the Sahpra said.

The Sahpra said that during the course of its investigations over the past 12 months, it has found a sizable number of websites posing as online pharmacies that are unlawfully selling medications, including counterfeit and unapproved forms of tirzapetide and/or semaglutide.

The following companies/websites have been found to be selling unauthorised or falsified versions of semaglutide and tirzapetide:

Website Name of falsified / unauthorised product https://juiceheads.co.za/ Body Pharm Semaglutide 3 Pen Body Pharm Semaglutide 6 Pen Hd Labs Semaglutide 5 Semaglutide 2mg GLP-1 HD Labs Tirzepatide 10 (Tirzepatide) Body Pharm Tirzepatide 30 Pen https://anabolicsza.com/ Semaglutide 3mg vial from EU Pharmaceuticals Platinum Tirzepatide 30 Lira Tirzapetide 30mg Novo-lela Tirzepatide Body Pharm – Tirzepatide Semaglira – Semaglutide Pharmatech – Ozempic Semaglutide HD Labs – Semaglutide Izempic Novazempic Uzempic Platinum Retatrutide Lira Retatrutide Retatrutide iPharma iPharma Tirzepatide Incepta Pharma – Orsema www.sallyslimming.co.za Novaglutide https://slimnburn.co.za/ Novazepatide https://www.researchpeptides.co.za/ AAP (Anti Appetite Peptide) Source: Sahpra

“The above list is not exhaustive, and the public is urged to report any other websites or retail outlets selling these falsified and unauthorised products,” the regulatory authority said.

Sahpra added that pharmacists, medical doctors, and other healthcare professionals who are considering the use of non-registered and falsified products should be aware that these medicines have not been reviewed for quality, safety, or efficacy.

Fake products not reviewed

“These companies’ unlawful actions put patients at risk,” Sahpra said.

“Those who commit an offence in terms of Section 29 of the Medicines Act shall be held criminally liable, and applicable penalties shall be enforced.”

People can report any suspected products that are falsely claiming to be available or sold, like Ozempic and/or Mounjaro, on Sahpra’s 24-hour hotline (0800 204 307) or via its web reporting facility: KPMG FairCall.

