Jonty Rhodes catches criticism for his ‘manners’ at Indian restaurant

Jonty Rhodes has been in India the last few weeks for the Cricket World Cup.

Jonty Rhodes inside an Indian restaurant with some of the waiters. Picture: @JontyRhodes8/X (Twitter)

Former Proteas batsman Jonty Rhodes had to put one netizen (Internet user) in their place after he was accused of neglecting his driver while dinning at an eatery in India.

An innocent post of the South African enjoying and complementing Indian cuisine had Rhodes defending himself after netizens assumed he had bought himself food and left out his designated driver.

“When taxi driver at Bengaluru airport suggested to stop at his favourite restaurant for a roadside bite, because according to him: ‘traffic will be standing!’ Grateful I took his advice. Excellent Mangalore bun and Dosa Mysore Masala, finished off with Masala Chai #loveIndia,” wrote Rhodes in his post.

When taxi driver at Bengaluru airport suggested to stop at his favourite restaurant for a roadside bite, because according to him: "traffic will be standing!" Grateful I took his advice. Excellent #mangalorebun and #Mysoremasaldosa, finished off with #masalachai #loveIndia pic.twitter.com/tH3KjykLUI November 21, 2023

But people’s assumptions got the better of them as the former fielding great was ambushed by critics who assumed the unknown gentleman sharing the table with Rhodes was the driver. What made things worse was that the unidentified man had nothing but his cell phone in front of him, while Rhodes was enjoying his meal.

“You could have ordered something for your taxi driver. Being [a] celebrity doesn’t give [you] class,” commented @IndiGenBharat.

You could have ordered something for your taxi driver 🤦🏻‍♂️



Being Celebrity doesn’t give Class pic.twitter.com/h6SaAhkwt3 — IndiGenBharat (@IndiGenBharat) November 22, 2023

He looks less impressed. November 22, 2023

Jonty responds

“I have been sitting on this reply for a couple of days,” said Rhodes writing his response.

“The gentleman at my table is a stranger to me, and my driver was taking the picture. He did not eat, just ordered for me some of his favourite food. He just had tea, and yes, I did pay for it.”

Explaining himself to another user, Rhodes said he had shared the table with police officers prior to the unidentified man sharing a table with him.

“That’s not my driver, he was taking the picture! Tables are shared by whomever needs a seat! I originally sat down with two policemen and an air force officer!”

That's not my driver, he was taking the picture! Tables are shared by whomever needs a seat! I originally sat down with 2 policemen and an airforce officer! https://t.co/j6zBv00n0X — Jonty Rhodes (@JontyRhodes8) November 22, 2023

The retired cricketer has a huge affection for India, so much so that he named his daughter ‘India’ after she was born in the country at a Santa Cruz hospital in Mumbai.

Rhodes has been in the country for the recent Cricket World Cup and while there he’s been enjoying some of the countries best treats.

“Could either have stayed in my room getting depressed by what’s on the news, or get out and move. Glad I chose the latter. It’s been a really busy few weeks and I am not looking after myself,” said Rhodes, confessing to unhealthy eating while in the country.

Walking around Bangalore is pleasant before the rush. Great tea, and coffee at #MuruganCafe and awesome to see a ‘master’ at work. https://t.co/rq7DuTWe96 pic.twitter.com/iPlSL1d5Af — Jonty Rhodes (@JontyRhodes8) November 24, 2023

