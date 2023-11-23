WATCH: Siya Kolisi helping his kids with homework melts hearts

Siya is expected to start his new chapter this weekend.

“We need more great fathers to lead the way in showing men how to show up. Thank you Siya and all the dads that do,” read one comment after Rugby champion Siya Kolisi posted a video of himself helping his kids with homework.

In the video, Siya is seen sitting at a dinner table helping Keziah with reading while Nicholas does his homework.

“The work doesn’t stop. Someone help me please,” the two-time Rugby World Cup-winning captain captioned the video.

Fans and celebs took to the comments section, hailing him as an excellent example of a hard-working and present father. Others applauded the kids for being disciplined.

“Your kids are incredible! Traveling all around the world, different time zones, and still doing homework? Incredible! Well done, dad and mom. You’re raising gems,” wrote actress Nandi Madida.

A new chapter

Siya and his family recently relocated to France so he could join rugby side Racing 92.

He will make his debut for the team this Sunday, 26 November, as the team clashes with La Rochelle in Paris at 10 pm.

In a statement released in January, Siya said he was grateful for the opportunity and sees it as a chance to write a new chapter of his story.

“Not many athletes get the chance to write the chapters of their respective stories, and I view this new challenge in France as an opportunity to do this. Indeed, it has been a collaborative effort between the Sharks and Racing 92 that has enabled me to start a new chapter in my career.”

He added the move to France would allow him to spend more time with his family.

“Rachel and the kids have sacrificed so much throughout my career, and I am immeasurably grateful for this.”

