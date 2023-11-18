WATCH: Siya Kolisi finds the humour in Mpho Popps skit of him

While in New York Kolisi spent time with his benefactor Vincent Mai, who paid for his studies at the prestigious Grey High in Gqeberha.

A phot of Mpho Popps with a Siya Kolisi lookalike on the left and the real Siya with the comedian on the right. Pitctures: siyakolisi,mphopopps/Instagram

Springbok Captain Siya Kolisi has found the humour in a recent sketch-comedy skit by Mpho Popps, who featured a Kolisi lookalike in a parody.

After two world cups vs before two world cups. Sjoe! We have come far shem 🙆🏾‍♂️



Captain my captain 🫡 cc @SiyaKolisi #StrongerTogether pic.twitter.com/n7Ry2wnDuC — Mpho Popps Modikoane (@MphoPopps) November 17, 2023

The skit was featured this week on Mpho ‘Popps’ Modikoane and Robot-Boii’s Pop-Corn and Cheese podcast.

“The last couple of weeks in Paris have been a surreal moment. The victory was ours, come on. We don’t let down our country,” the Kolisi duplicate says in the spoof interview.

Popps, who plays the news anchor role, then asks why he has lost weight in such a short time; the lookalike says it’s due to the tight matches the Springboks had gone through in the knock-out stages.

“Eish ja, it has affected my weight. The cardio we were doing, my God.”

When asked about the mainstay headband always seen on Kolisi, the spoof said it was all for aesthetics.

“These kids are teaching us, drip my guy, drip.”

“After two world cups vs before two world cups. Sjoe! We have come far shem,” said the two-time World Cup-winning captain on his Instagram.

“Mpho Popps, Hayi, you got me good.”

Paying homage to benefactor

Kolisi and his family were recently in the US for a short holiday before he started his new journey in France as a Rancing 92 player.

While there, Kolisi spent time with businessman and philanthropist Vincent Mai. Kolisi was the first recipient of the Vincent Mai Bursary Scheme, which allowed him to attend the prestigious Grey High in Gqeberha.

Mai had attended Grey High before going on to the University of Cape Town, where he excelled at rugby while studying accountancy. In 1964, he moved to London and went on to establish a highly-respected career as a merchant banker in London and the USA over years.

In a post on his Instagram, Kolisi shared a photo of himself with Mai, alongside their wives.

Kolisi has always paid Mai a visit when in New York. In 2019, he wrote a heartfelt note on his social media.

Thank you Vincent for your kindness and generosity. Without you, I wouldn’t be where I am today. Excited for the future we will build in South Africa 🇿🇦 together. pic.twitter.com/b3HGZ2RamE — Siya Kolisi (@SiyaKolisi) December 29, 2019

Kolisi and his family have travelled like pilots in the last few days.

“We’re all struggling with a good dose of jet lag! But the kids have really been such champs,” wrote Rachel Kolisi in a post on Instagram.

The Springboks successfully defended their world title three weeks ago in France, then had a gruelling week-long trophy tour around the country before Siya and his family had to fly back to Paris as the Bok Captain had to be officially unveiled as a new Racing 92 player.

The Kolisi family has returned to France after spending time in the US. Kolisi was sitting next to Chelsea and England soccer player Reece James at a Racing 92 match on Saturday, showing support to his new team.

