‘He suffered severe blows to his body and was hospitalised’ – Inside Black Coffee’s accident

The star was travelling to a show in Argentina recently, when the accident occurred.

Black Coffee was injured in the accident. Picture: Instagram

Grammy award-winning SA DJ Nkosinathi “Black Coffee” Maphumulo is recovering after a “severe travel accident” in Argentina, his management has confirmed.

The star was on a recent flight to a show in Mar del Plata in Argentina when the incident happened.

“It resulted in unforeseen complications and left him with some injuries,” his team said.

He was set to perform at the Mute club in the city on Sunday, 7 January. His show was reportedly cancelled after he was “hospitalised”.

In a post on social media, accompanied by a statement announcing the cancellation, it was reported Black Coffee’s private flight had to make an emergency landing after “severe turbulence”.

“Dear fans of Argentina, Black Coffee regrets to inform you that following severe air turbulence on his private direct flight from Florianopolis to Mar del Plata tonight, he had to make an emergency landing at the Montevideo Airport.

“He suffered severe blows to his body and at this moment he is admitted to a hospital in the city under observation.

“We regret to inform you that he will not make it to today’s show.

“He apologized to his fans and regrets what happened. His show will be rescheduled,” the announcement read in Spanish.

They confirmed he was receiving “the best possible medical attention and is surrounded by a supportive family and team” and was optimistic of a full recovery.

“He looks forward to being back with you all very soon”.

‘Fighter’

Taking to Instagram, Black Coffee’s son Esona Maphumulo shared the statement and described his dad as a “fighter”.

This is a developing story.