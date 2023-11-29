Black Coffee gets his highest ranking ever in the Top 100 DJ polls

Black Coffee has been ranked the 25th biggest DJ in the world, in this year’s Top 100 DJs poll that is administered by international publication DJ Mag’s DJs. Frenchman David Guetta was voted as this year’s number one.

The awards were announced during a broadcast event, hosted by BBC Radio One’s Arielle Free from The Standard, Ibiza. The show featured a David Guetta performance from an Ibiza cliff top, alongside sets from four leading DJs from unique locations that spanned five continents.

1.3 million votes were counted from 237 countries in this year’s Top 100 DJs poll. Coffee’s ranking is up from last year’s ranking of number 39.

Real name Nkosinathi Maphumulo, first made an entrance in the Top 100 ranking in 2017 at 85. 2019 and 2020 saw a dip in his numbers dropping to 90 and 91 respectively; this could be due to the Covid-19 prevalence during that time.

“Music. I’ve had time to listen to a lot of it, and work on some new music as well. Also, I’ve had time to spend with family. And there’s been no travelling at all. I’d like to think I’m in my best form right now having spent time at home,” said Black Coffee speaking to DJ Mag about what kept him going during the pandemic.

Black Coffee’s consistent rise

Since 2020 Black Coffee has consistently risen in the international DJ poll. He went from 91 in 2020 to the 68th spot in 2021. He then jumped to 39 in 2022. The 25th spot is his highest yet.

His noteworthy achievements since the pandemic have been winning a Grammy award in 2022 for the Best Dance/Electronic Album for his seventh studio record, Subconsciously .

This feat made him the first African to win this category. Previous African Grammy winners have achieved their awards in the World Music category.

This year the 47 year-old producer etched his name in history again by being the first South African DJ and producer to perform at Madison Square Garden in New York.

Hï Ibiza, the club that books Black Coffee annually as one of the resident DJs was ranked the number one club in the Top 100 Clubs by the same DJ publication. Black Coffee’s annual residency at the elegant Hï Ibiza runs for about four months.

“I would like to say a huge thank you to all of the readers of DJ Mag and everybody who voted for Hï Ibiza as their No. 1 club. It truly is an honour for both myself and the entire team to receive this fantastic news, and to be recognised in this way,” said Yann Pissenem, CEO and founder of The Night League, the company that presides over Hï Ibiza.

Since opening in 2017, Hï Ibiza has set new standards for nightlife on the island. The club underwent extensive renovation during lockdown.

A rebuild of the stage means it now covers the full width of the venue, making the setup fully customisable for each party. A brand new high-resolution, full-width LED screen has also been added, allowing for jaw-dropping visuals.

