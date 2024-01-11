Daily news update: SA’s genocide case against Israel, 70 evacuated amid KZN floods, millions offered for Pistorius ‘jail scribblings’
Here’s your morning news update: An easy-to-read selection of our top stories.
The Citizen
In today’s news, President Cyril Ramaphosa calls SA’s genocide case against Israel ‘simple and straightforward’, 70 people are evacuated amid flooding in KwaZulu-Natal while weather could get worse, and Oscar Pistorius reportedly has a book publishing offer for his prison memoir.
We also look at Tshwane postponing a planned water supply upgrade at Queenswood Reservoir, 150 000 Sassa grants not paid in January, esteemed photojournalist Peter Magubane’s funeral, former police minister Nathi Nhleko saying he did not lie about the fire pool, and Black Coffee injured in a travel accident.
News today: 11 January 2024
WATCH: SA’s case against Israel ‘simple and straightforward’ – Ramaphosa
President Cyril Ramaphosa has expressed confidence in the country’s legal team ahead of South Africa‘s court battle against Israel at the International Court of Justice (ICJ).
South Africa filed an urgent case against Israel at the ICJ last month, accusing it of committing genocide against Palestinians in Gaza.
70 evacuated, roads closed as flooding continues in KZN
About 70 people have been evacuated in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN), with warnings it could get worse, as the province battles heavy rains and flooding.
Cogta spokesperson Siboniso Mngadi said storms and flooding had devastated parts of the province, with several roads closed.
Watch: Millions offered for Oscar Pistorius ‘jail scribblings’
In less than a week since his release on parole from Pretoria’s Atteridgeville Correctional Centre last Friday, Oscar Pistorius reportedly already has a book publishing offer on the table for his tell-all prison memoir.
According to The Sun on Sunday, publishers anticipate that the former star athlete’s memoir will be a big money-spinner, and could potentially even be turned into a movie.
Tshwane postpones water supply upgrade in Queenswood Reservoir
The City of Tshwane announced the postponement of a planned water supply upgrade in the Queenswood Reservoir supply area.
Originally planned for today, the upgrade will now take place next week Wednesday. A water interruption thereof will run for 12 hours, from 8am to 8pm.
150 000 Sassa grant beneficiaries not paid in January
The number of beneficiaries who have not received their South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) grant payments for January have risen to 150 000, more than double the initial estimate of 70 000 reported on Tuesday.
Sassa spokesperson Paseka Letsatsi blamed the latest payment glitch affecting the hard-hit grant recipients on “verification delays”.
‘Peter Magubane would not put his camera down despite attempts to break his spirit’ – Ramaphosa
President Cyril Ramaphosa commended the pivotal role played by esteemed photojournalist Peter Magubane in the fight against the oppressive Apartheid regime.
The funeral service of Magubane, who died on 1 January, took place at the Bryanston Methodist Church in Johannesburg on Wednesday.
‘There was no lie I was telling’- Nhleko slams Mbalula, says fire pool comments implicate Ramaphosa too
Former police minister Nathi Nhleko says the African National Congress (ANC) or police ministry are not qualified to make determinations on any body of water – including the Nkandla fire pool.
Nhleko was responding to ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula‘s comments at the weekend that members of the ruling party lied and said Nkandla’s swimming pool was a fire pool.
SA’s reservoirs record decrease in water levels despite heavy rains
The Department of Water and Sanitation says most of the country’s water supply systems have recorded a dip in water levels, despite the heavy rains across various regions.
On Wednesday, the South African Weather Service (SAWS) issued yellow level 2 and 4 warnings for severe thunderstorms, resulting in heavy rain in parts of the Free State, North West, Northern Cape, Mpumalanga and KwaZulu-Natal.
FOUND: Four men kidnapped enroute from Standerton to Trichardt have been found
The four men who were kidnapped last night, have been found in Walkerville where they had been dropped off in the bush.
Jakes Saber confirmed to Ridge Times that his son, Yusuf, and Jameel Salley, Ahmed Dhorat and Ziyaad Salley are well and in good spirits.
‘People are inconsiderate’: ANC’s Boitumelo Thage unbothered after being body shamed on social media
After her photo was shared on social media by the Barry Roux parody account holder without her knowledge, branch secretary of the ANC Ward 98 Greater Tshwane region Boitumelo Thage has described the insults thrown at her as “inconsiderate”.
“I actually did not see it, but someone sent a screengrab of the post,” 27-year-old Thage told The Citizen.
Black Coffee involved in ‘severe travel accident’
Grammy award-winning SA DJ Black Coffee is recovering after a “severe travel accident” in Argentina, his management has confirmed.
The star was on a recent flight to a show in Mar del Plata in Argentina when the incident happened.
AmaZulu confirm departure of former Pirates defender Malepe
AmaZulu FC have confirmed the departure of former Orlando Pirates defender Tercious Malepe, who joined the club back in the 2020/21 DStv Premiership season.
Malepe becomes the first player to leave AmaZulu in the January transfer window, with his next destination yet to be confirmed.
SA20: Key players from each team to watch
The second edition of South Africa’s flagship T20 competition, the SA20, gets under way in Gqeberha on Wednesday evening when the defending champions, the Sunrisers Eastern Cape, host the Joburg Super Kings at St George’s Park.
A number of international and local star players will be in action in the competition over the next month and will be aiming to help their side lift the trophy at the end of it.