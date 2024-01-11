Daily news update: SA’s genocide case against Israel, 70 evacuated amid KZN floods, millions offered for Pistorius ‘jail scribblings’

Here’s your morning news update: An easy-to-read selection of our top stories.

In today’s news, President Cyril Ramaphosa calls SA’s genocide case against Israel ‘simple and straightforward’, 70 people are evacuated amid flooding in KwaZulu-Natal while weather could get worse, and Oscar Pistorius reportedly has a book publishing offer for his prison memoir.

We also look at Tshwane postponing a planned water supply upgrade at Queenswood Reservoir, 150 000 Sassa grants not paid in January, esteemed photojournalist Peter Magubane’s funeral, former police minister Nathi Nhleko saying he did not lie about the fire pool, and Black Coffee injured in a travel accident.

News today: 11 January 2024

WATCH: SA’s case against Israel ‘simple and straightforward’ – Ramaphosa

President Cyril Ramaphosa has expressed confidence in the country’s legal team ahead of South Africa‘s court battle against Israel at the International Court of Justice (ICJ).

President Cyril Ramaphosa expressed confidence in the country’s legal team ahead of the court battle with Israel. Photo: Screengrab

South Africa filed an urgent case against Israel at the ICJ last month, accusing it of committing genocide against Palestinians in Gaza.

Continue reading

70 evacuated, roads closed as flooding continues in KZN

About 70 people have been evacuated in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN), with warnings it could get worse, as the province battles heavy rains and flooding.

Search and rescue operations continued on Tuesday for 10 people who are missing after the flash floods that hit Ladysmith on Christmas Eve. Picture: Claudine Senekal, Ladysmith Herald

Cogta spokesperson Siboniso Mngadi said storms and flooding had devastated parts of the province, with several roads closed.

Continue reading

Watch: Millions offered for Oscar Pistorius ‘jail scribblings’

In less than a week since his release on parole from Pretoria’s Atteridgeville Correctional Centre last Friday, Oscar Pistorius reportedly already has a book publishing offer on the table for his tell-all prison memoir.

Convicted murderer and Paralympian Oscar Pistorius was released on parole on Friday, 5 January. Photo: Siphiwe Sibeko/ POOL/ AFP

According to The Sun on Sunday, publishers anticipate that the former star athlete’s memoir will be a big money-spinner, and could potentially even be turned into a movie.

Continue reading

Tshwane postpones water supply upgrade in Queenswood Reservoir

The City of Tshwane announced the postponement of a planned water supply upgrade in the Queenswood Reservoir supply area.

Tshwane postpones water supply upgrade

Originally planned for today, the upgrade will now take place next week Wednesday. A water interruption thereof will run for 12 hours, from 8am to 8pm.

Continue reading

150 000 Sassa grant beneficiaries not paid in January

The number of beneficiaries who have not received their South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) grant payments for January have risen to 150 000, more than double the initial estimate of 70 000 reported on Tuesday.

Sassa beneficiaries did not receive their January grant payment last week. Thousand of Photo: Gallo Images/ Alet Pretorius

Sassa spokesperson Paseka Letsatsi blamed the latest payment glitch affecting the hard-hit grant recipients on “verification delays”.

Continue reading

‘Peter Magubane would not put his camera down despite attempts to break his spirit’ – Ramaphosa

President Cyril Ramaphosa commended the pivotal role played by esteemed photojournalist Peter Magubane in the fight against the oppressive Apartheid regime.

Dr Peter Magubane at Freedom Park Heritage Site on 10 March 2023 in Pretoria, South Africa. Picture: Gallo Images/Frennie Shivambu

The funeral service of Magubane, who died on 1 January, took place at the Bryanston Methodist Church in Johannesburg on Wednesday.

Continue reading

‘There was no lie I was telling’- Nhleko slams Mbalula, says fire pool comments implicate Ramaphosa too

Former police minister Nathi Nhleko says the African National Congress (ANC) or police ministry are not qualified to make determinations on any body of water – including the Nkandla fire pool.

Former minister of police Nathi Nhleko. (Photo by Gallo Images / Beeld / Nasief Manie)

Nhleko was responding to ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula‘s comments at the weekend that members of the ruling party lied and said Nkandla’s swimming pool was a fire pool.

Continue reading

SA’s reservoirs record decrease in water levels despite heavy rains

The Department of Water and Sanitation says most of the country’s water supply systems have recorded a dip in water levels, despite the heavy rains across various regions.

Picture: iStock

On Wednesday, the South African Weather Service (SAWS) issued yellow level 2 and 4 warnings for severe thunderstorms, resulting in heavy rain in parts of the Free State, North West, Northern Cape, Mpumalanga and KwaZulu-Natal.

Continue reading

FOUND: Four men kidnapped enroute from Standerton to Trichardt have been found

The four men who were kidnapped last night, have been found in Walkerville where they had been dropped off in the bush.

Jakes Saber confirmed to Ridge Times that his son, Yusuf, and Jameel Salley, Ahmed Dhorat and Ziyaad Salley are well and in good spirits.

Continue reading

‘People are inconsiderate’: ANC’s Boitumelo Thage unbothered after being body shamed on social media

After her photo was shared on social media by the Barry Roux parody account holder without her knowledge, branch secretary of the ANC Ward 98 Greater Tshwane region Boitumelo Thage has described the insults thrown at her as “inconsiderate”.

Boitumelo Thage with ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: Supplied

“I actually did not see it, but someone sent a screengrab of the post,” 27-year-old Thage told The Citizen.

Continue reading

Black Coffee involved in ‘severe travel accident’

Grammy award-winning SA DJ Black Coffee is recovering after a “severe travel accident” in Argentina, his management has confirmed.

Black Coffee was injured in the accident. Picture: Instagram

The star was on a recent flight to a show in Mar del Plata in Argentina when the incident happened.

Continue reading

AmaZulu confirm departure of former Pirates defender Malepe

AmaZulu FC have confirmed the departure of former Orlando Pirates defender Tercious Malepe, who joined the club back in the 2020/21 DStv Premiership season.

AmaZulu FC have released defender Tercious Malepe. Picture: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images

Malepe becomes the first player to leave AmaZulu in the January transfer window, with his next destination yet to be confirmed.

Continue reading

SA20: Key players from each team to watch

The second edition of South Africa’s flagship T20 competition, the SA20, gets under way in Gqeberha on Wednesday evening when the defending champions, the Sunrisers Eastern Cape, host the Joburg Super Kings at St George’s Park.

Gerald Coetzee of the Joburg Super Kings. Picture: SA20

A number of international and local star players will be in action in the competition over the next month and will be aiming to help their side lift the trophy at the end of it.

Continue reading