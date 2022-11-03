‘He’s in Miami right now’ – Black Coffee reminds Nota that his son has an international career

Kaunda Selisho

Once a respected figure in the South African music scene, Nota Baloyi has now been reduced to an internet troll who now threatens famous people’s children on social media. The latest target of his erratic behaviour is Black Coffee and his son, Esona.

According to a report by TshisaLive, Nota’s hatred for Black Coffee can be traced back to a video podcast interview published last year where the DJ was in conversation with rapper Nasty C and radio host and TV presenter Scoop Makhathini.

The world-famous DJ and producer implied that Nota was a liability during a conversation about the importance of trusting the right people with your brand as an artist.

“I’m gonna mention names and when I look at this guy… he calls himself “The Authority”… when I look at him, as a person, I wouldn’t want to be managed by a guy like that,” began the DJ, referring to one of Noat’s aliases.

“You can get a guy like that to manage you, but you are not aware of his persona. And you give him your entire brand and you don’t know the conversations. You don’t know how he’s treating your clients and everyone who’s making you money. I’m saying these are the mistakes we make.”

Found an answer. @RealBlackCoffee politely said that he wouldn't want to be managed by a person like @lavidaNOTA based on his character. Lets just say Mr Baloyi did not take his commentary politely. pic.twitter.com/jVSk6nPewZ— MG_Noir (@MG_Noir1) November 3, 2022

Nota’s threats to Black Coffee and his son

“Your idol @RealBlackCoffee has been warned… It’s on sight when I see him. He’ll need to run off to Austria with Stogie T when I’m done with him,” tweeted Nota along with a video making some serious allegations against Black Coffee.

“I’m finishing 2022 off strong by settling all my beefs once and for all. The police know where to find me, ARREST ME DAWG, NGIDUBULE KE!” he added.

Despite the nature of his tweet, the controversial podcaster said in the video that his message was not a threat of violence.

“I’m gonna find him, if I get tired before I find him, I’m gonna find his son. That firstborn one, his name is Esona…” said Nota before adding that he knows how to hurt people without resorting to violence.

Black Coffee responds

Black Coffee did not take kindly to the threats, namely the fact that Nota was now including his family in whatever vendetta he had against him.

“My son? You now threatening my family? He’s in Miami right now. He should be back in a few days,” said the DJ along with an event poster for a booking that his son had secured.

My son?

You now threatening my family?

He’s in Miami right now.

He should be back in a few days. pic.twitter.com/tp7M7wBfAz— Black Coffee (@RealBlackCoffee) November 1, 2022

The booking comes of the heels of news that Esona had a hand in producing American rapper Drake’s last project, Honestly, Nevermind, alongside his father.

Fans implored Black Coffee to ignore Nota while he continued to make threats in the reply section under Black Coffee’s tweet.

“This is Sandton, not Kwamaphumulo… I was raised by Mark Batchelor!” said the podcaster in response to a fan comment stating that Black Coffee’s upbringing in Umlazi in KwaZulu-Natal meant that he was not the kind of man who would be afraid of another man.

“He died in a hail of bullets you want to join him. Tshika ku pfuka vanhu, Baloyi,” responded @MlimiHumphrey, to which Nota replied, “The only one joining him will be DJ if he thinks I’m to be played with in my hometown!”

Nota Baloyi. Picture: Instagram

