Ugandan children based in the United States have gone viral for airing their family’s dirty laundry after filming and posting a confrontation with their cheating father.

According to the caption by Fahad Amir Nsubuga (@FahadAmirN), the children discovered raunchy text messages between their father and another woman after going through their father’s phone. It is not clear what made them suspect that he was cheating.

These kids checked their Dad's Phone, found messages between him & another woman cheating on their mom, confronted him as they displayed the messages for everyone to read in the living room.



This is a Ugandan Family in USA. pic.twitter.com/QtoEIGLsNx— Fahad Amir Nsubuga (@FahadAmirN) November 2, 2022

The five-minute video focuses on the father as one child reads the messages while another records and shouts obscenities at him.

“Dad, you f***ed up!” she shouts as her sister continues to read messages out loud.

All this while their mother sits to the side listening to the exchange and looking at the evidence of her husband’s cheating.

“You’re f***ing disgusting” she shouts as her sisters ask her to calm down.

The sisters begin to talk over each other as the father looks on, seemingly unmoved by the entire exchange.

The mom then began to tell her children that she had been suspecting that her husband had been cheating due to a change in his behaviour.

She then tells her husband that God sees all and brings the truth to light before the child who is recording the exchange tells her father that his behaviour shows that he does not believe in God.

“I’m going to embarrass the sh** out of you” she adds.

At some point in the video, the video pans to the TV screen where the children had placed pictures of the texts they were referring to on their father’s phone.

The mother then said she wished to go for counselling before finding out her husband was cheating in an effort to fix their marriage and the children then implored him to consider the fact that his wife was working to save their marriage while he was cheating.

“You’re f***ing ridiculous, everyone is going to see this by the way!”

“Dad, listen. How many f***ing times are you going to put my mom through the same f***ing bullshit.”

He tries to remind her that he is still her father but she continues to talk over him and cut him off.

The kids then tell him that who he is no longer matters because he is a cheater.

“I’ve told people that I want to kill you dad!” she shouts as her sisters explain that she was one of the last children to find out about his infidelity and that’s why she (the sister who is recording) is so hurt by finding out her dad was cheating.

Family video sparks debate

The family’s video sparked debate about who was wrong in the situation with opinion equally divided between people siding with the dad and the children.

This is such a stupid take— FiveInOurHeartsForever (@mccall_crissy) November 2, 2022

“If holding adults accountable is disrespectful, no wonder the African continent is so corrupted by its leadership. Yall kinda go for anything. Cussing maybe disrespectful in inconsistent contexts but cheating on your wife is objectively disrespectful,” commented @UWANAwhaa0_o.

You can't tolerate disrespect but you can disrespect your wife by cheating on her? Just wow????— Adunni the midwife ???? (@dunnidimples) November 2, 2022

I don't know who brought about the silly idea of culture and respect,it has given some people the right to do trash just because they can't be checked. They are elderly after all ???? so you shouldn't talk about their mistakes. Rubbish and ingredient ????— Adunni the midwife ???? (@dunnidimples) November 2, 2022

We don’t know enough about the marriage to judge either, but ppl don’t cheat for no reason at all— Miss Jacks0n (@1783Amer1can) November 2, 2022

He was probably in the middle of watching news when they ganged up on him— Doucheflaming0???????????? (@doucheflaming0) November 2, 2022

“This is hella disrespectful at all levels. These kids meddling in their father’s life,” commented @HamidahKha, to which @malechiamaka responded “A great example of religion, patriarchy, and internalized misogyny at work. So well that any form of holding men/fathers accountable is seen as ‘disrespect.’”

