Daily news update: Was that a meteorite?! | SA’s crime hub | Joburg CBD slums to studios?

Here’s your morning news update: An easy-to-read selection of The Citizen's top stories.

The latest news headlines include the ambitious plan of the City of Johannesburg’s new mayor, Dada Morero, to expropriate abandoned buildings in the inner city and give them to young entrepreneurs.

Meanwhile, a suspected meteorite explosion sent shockwaves through the St Francis Bay area in the Eastern Cape on Sunday morning.

Furthermore, the Hawks said Gauteng continues to serve as a hunting ground for criminals and serious crimes as the hub for serious crime in the country.

Stay up to date with The Citizen – More News, Your Way.

News headlines: 26 August 2024

CBD slums to studios? Abandoned buildings to be given to young entrepreneurs – Joburg mayor

Addressing the media on Sunday, Dada Morero hinted at the immediate expropriation of Joburg CBD buildings for young entrepreneurs to turn into residential and commercial spaces.

City of Joburg Mayor Dada Morero. Picture: Michel Bega/ The Citizen

“This is also about resources that we must mobilise through the national government and other institutions like the PIC to see how they can support young people,” he said.

“There is a principle already. We are going to take these buildings – some we will expropriate immediately and hand over to young entrepreneurs to turn them into residential space and commercial spaces.”

CONTINUE READING

Suspected meteorite explosion rocks St Francis area in Eastern Cape [VIDEO]

Several people shared their experiences of witnessing the meteorite on Facebook, saying they heard a loud bang and that their houses shook after the explosion of the meteorite when it broke up in the Earth’s atmosphere.

Picture: Screengrab of video

The South African National Space Agency (SANSA) is yet to confirm if the sighting was in fact a meteorite.

CONTINUE READING

Gauteng province retains lead as crime hub in South Africa – Hawks [VIDEO]

Hawks head Lieutenant-General Godfrey Lebeya said the Gauteng province has maintained its lead as the crime hub in South Africa.

The Directorate for Priority Crime Investigations (DPCI), also known as the Hawks, briefed the media in Pretoria on Sunday to unpack the organisation’s achievements during the first quarter of the 2024/2025 financial year.

“Most of these arrests were effected in the Gauteng province, with 167 suspects arrested followed by KwaZulu-Natal province with 114, the North West province with 92, Mpumalanga province with 57 and the Eastern Cape province with 56 suspects.”

CONTINUE READING

Malema’s fears of being toppled as leader left EFF out of GNU – report

Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema initially agreed to join the government of national unity (GNU), but later changed his mind because he feared he would be toppled as president of the party at the upcoming December elective conference.

CONTINUE READING

Man arrested after grim discovery of woman’s body in stolen car

A 21-year-old man was arrested in connection with the murder of a woman whose body was found in her Range Rover.

Early indications suggest that the woman was killed during a house robbery on Friday evening in Standerton.

The arrest occurred early on Saturday morning at a petrol station in Moreleta Park, in Pretoria.

CONTINUE READING

Black Coffee meets Will Smith: DJ’s star-studded encounter in Ibiza

Black Coffee’s brag post featuring the SA-born DJ rubbing shoulders with actor Will Smith, got fans buzzing.

DJ Black Coffee and Will Smith. Picture: Instagram/ Black Coffee

The award-winning South African DJ took to Instagram to post a series of photographs featuring himself alongside legendary actor and four-time Grammy winner, Will Smith.

Is a collaboration brewing?

CONTINUE READING

Bulls, Lions heading towards first Currie Cup final meeting since 2002?

There was not much change on the Currie Cup Premier Division points table after the latest round of matches, with the Bulls still leading the way and the Lions hot on their heels.

The Sharks though, after a decent run in the last few weeks, have moved up to third and are now very much in the race for a top two finish or, at the least, a place in the semi-finals.

CONTINUE READING

‘Boks in good space,’ says Stick ahead of All Blacks Tests

The world champions could surprise with their choice of loosehead prop this coming weekend, with rookie Gerhard Steenekamp tipped to start at Ellis Park.

CONTINUE READING