WATCH: ‘So inspired’ – Fans react to Black Coffee’s car collection

Black Coffee’s car collection includes a Maserati, Lamborghini, Rolls Royce, and other luxurious cars.

Black Coffee‘s car collection has left fans gasping in admiration on social media a few days after his housewarming.

The internationally renowned DJ and producer has recently finished building his Sandhurst home.

He hosted a housewarming over the past weekend, offering his guests an exclusive look inside his garage.

Snaps and videos from the housewarming have since been making rounds on social media.

One of the clips shows fellow music star Cassper Nyovest in awe as Black Coffee gives him a tour of his car collection.

“And to actually think he still has more cars that are just not shown here, so inspired,” a fan commented on X.

Another one said: “But guys, honestly, if you have like 50 or even 100 cars and you’re an internationally acclaimed best star… when do you find time to enjoy/drive all this in SA… mind you the potholes in these streets and you driving a R10m car… imagine nje…”

I cant even begin to imagine being this rich March 11, 2024

Congratulations to Black Coffee on his new home, here’s a look into his housewarming. pic.twitter.com/AzQcxmETZH — sanelenkosi (@sanelenkosix) March 10, 2024

Black Coffee show one of his cars to Cassper Nyovest.. pic.twitter.com/1K3F0ucpg7 — MDN NEWS (@MDNnewss) March 10, 2024

Inside Black Coffee’s birthday party

On Monday, Black Coffee celebrated his 48th birthday in style at the Signature Restaurant in Sandton.

The star-studded event was attended by celebrities such as Shimza, Major League DJz, DJ Fresh, Oscar Mbo, Mörda, and DJ Zinhle, just to mention a few.

“Grateful for another year around the sun,” the internationally renowned DJ wrote on Instagram, a day after his birthday.

Sharing a series of photos from the birthday party on Instagram, DJ Fresh wrote: “PIC1: Almost 200 years combined DJ experience, Not Out! The other night we celebrated Black Coffee.

“What an incredible room of talent it was! How the Black Coffee Foundation managed to have 100 of us STFU (for 4 weeks) about the surprise dinner is impressive!”

