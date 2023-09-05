‘Boat of love’: Kanye West and wife banned from Venice boat company after heavy petting

Last week, during a boat excursion in Venice, Italy, the couple engaged in behaviour that was viewed as 'obscene'.

A Venice boat company has banned American rapper Kanye West and his wife Bianca Censori from using their services after the couple was photographed by Paparazzi reportedly caught up in what was viewed as ‘obscene’ during a boat ride in Venice, Italy, last week.

Pictures emerged showing West, a 46-year-old father of four, with his pants down and exposed, while his 28-year-old wife Censori appeared to be in a compromising position.

Caught in the act

According to a report by Independent UK, after the pictures surfaced, the boat company released a statement saying the couple would not be permitted on their future journeys. They had both been prohibited from using the company’s services.

“We completely dissociate ourselves from such acts and behaviour. Mr West and his wife will certainly no longer be welcome on board our company’s boats,” said the company in the statement.

Kanye West and Bianca Censori marriage

Kanye West and Bianca had a small wedding earlier this year, but it is unclear if their union is legally recognised.

According to a source, who spoke exclusively to Us Weekly, this event happened two months after Kanye’s divorce from media personality Kim Kardashian was finalised.

Kim Kardashian was previously married to Kanye West in 2014, and after six years of marriage, she filed for divorce in February 2021. The couple’s divorce was finalised in November 2022.

The two share four children together, two daughters North (10) and Chicago (5) and two sons Saint (7) and Psalm (4).

ALSO READ: Multichoice promises more fireworks in Season 2 of hit series Shaka iLembe

Kim Kardashian affected by Kanye’s actions

Even though the couple is divorced and have gone their separate ways, they still have children together. This is why Kim gets affected by what Kanye gets up to.

A close source to Kim revealed to The Sun newspaper that Kanye’s actions had an impact not only on the public but also on Kim herself.

“It’s hard for Kim because as soon as she thinks she can move on, something like this happens and she’s pulled back into it.

“It’s like every time Kanye and Bianca pull these nearly-naked stunts, it reminds everyone that Kim dressed up in skintight nude outfits during the marriage. She’d rather put it behind her and forget about it,” said the source.

NOW READ: 7de Laan suspends production due to payment dispute with SABC