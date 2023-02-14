Bongani Fassie allegedly vandalises his wife’s home

Citizen Reporter

Musician Bongani Fassie is facing serious allegations after his partner Buhle Sangweni alleged he vandalised her home.

Sangweni shared several videos on her social media that purported the vandalisation at the hands of Fassie.

Her apartment in Johannesburg was vandalised and ransacked over the weekend.

“He broke everything”

In one video shared, Sangweni can be heard repeatedly saying; “he broke everything, everything.”

In the footage, there is broken glass everywhere, damaged valuables and furniture. Sangweni further alleges: “This is Bongani Fassie’s doing.”

The married couple has reportedly been together for over 15 years and are parents of two children.

Sangweni also posted disturbing videos showcasing her bruises allegedly at the hands of Fassie and claimed there were witnesses. In the audio, she says she is opening a case against him and that Fassie’s alleged behaviour is not due to drug use but that “he’s sick in the head.”

Sangweni further claimed that Fassie was opening his own case of defamation of character.

Speaking to the online publication Zimoja, she said she was “tired of being hit all the time,” and she will no longer stay silent.

She added she is not okay and went to the hospital to collect medical documents and statements intended for when she opens a case at the police station.

The son of the late music icon Brenda Fassie’s last post on Instagram was on 3 February.

He wrote: “Life’s challenges are not supposed to paralyse you, they’re meant to help you discover who you truly are.”

This post triggered a lot of recent comments, with commentators criticising the alleged abusive behaviour of the Finding Bongani star.

The Citizen reached out to Fassie for comment and is still waiting for a response.

Finding Bongani

Fassie’s reality TV show on Moja Love has been a raw approach to his roller-coaster life, from being a hit artist early in his career to attempting to find answers to his mother’s death.

Fassie has made several allegations on the show such as music executive Lance Stehr introducing him to drugs, claims he and fellow signed artist Vusi Nova have denied.

Fassie’s battle with drugs and alcohol has been an open book.

He has spoken on the show about his complicated and toxic relationship with Sangweni even alleging she has slapped him a few times.

ALSO READ: AKA’s death ‘robbed us of opportunity to vindicate our daughter’ – Moses Tembe

*Compiled by Sandisiwe Mbhele