Brenda Ngxoli and Faith Nketsi’s babies have something in common

Sandisiwe Mbhele

Actress Brenda Ngxoli and reality star, Faith Nketsi, may not have many things in common, but when it comes to their children, there is definitely a similarities.

Ngxoli announced in October 2022 that she welcomed her first child at age 42.

Nkesti’s pregnancy was also a well-kept secret. Last August, she revealed she had a baby after denying for months she was expecting.

Brenda and Faith’s common baby name’s

The former The Queen actor shared a video of her baby girl, revealing her name for the first time last week.

“@sky_ngxoli is her Name. Sky Ngxoli, daughter to Brenda Ngxoli. Happy Sunday,” she wrote.

Sky already has an Instagram account that has over 600 followers. The account is adorable pictures of Sky and Ngxoli’s pregnancy pictures.

The actress shares some cute and funny commentary and day-to-day activities her daughter gets up to.

In a recent post she shared: “Mommy @brendangxoli working hard to keep me entertained… this is moi at my Morning Playing Session. My Gma is Uber Perdanting about my Schedule. “Umntana kufuneka abe Stimulated and Balanced Brenda! Angahlali nje.

Sky Njilo

Nketsi’s first child is also named Sky.

The Have Faith reality star is married to Nzuzo Njilo (son of the former mayor of Msunduzi Municipality, Themba Njilo).

There were reports from April 2022 that claimed Nketsi was pregnant, however, she denied them only to make a surprise birth announcement last August.

She began by posting a picture on her Instagram feed of her cradling her belly while wearing a wet, white strategically placed sheet.

“These past [nine] months have been nothing but amazing. I can’t wait to share my journey with you guys. To my husband, I love you so much and you are such a blessing to my life. My little family is complete and I am beyond grateful. To our beautiful baby; Love is what you represent and I will love you with everything I am and I pray every day that I am the best mommy to you,” wrote Faith in her caption.