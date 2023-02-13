‘Robbed of the opportunity to vindicate our daughter’ – Moses Tembe

Kaunda Selisho

From the second that news of AKA’s death sunk in for most South Africans, speculation has been rife about who may have ordered what looks like a hit on AKA. Chief among the suspects that social media users listed was Moses Tembe, the father of AKA’s late fiancé.

The speculation was so rife, that Tembe had to issue a statement expressing his thoughts and feelings about AKA’s murder.

“It is clear that in KZN, family, relatives and friends were still angry about the death of Anele Tembe… It is clear that others were waiting for AKA to show up and pay revenge. AKA came to Durban and he was shot dead,” tweeted Mluh Bhengu.

“In 2021, AKA’s girl Nellie Tembe fell from a hotel in Cape Town and died. Hotel staff claimed they heard arguments from their room but AKA claimed she jumped. Police dismissed the case. She is a Durban native from a wealthy home. AKA visited Durban and posted his location on IG (Instagram),” tweeted Scoobynero.

There were countless other tweets in a similar vein in reaction to the news that AKA had been brutally murdered.

“The Tembe family would like to extend our deepest condolences to the Forbes family on the passing of their beloved son Kiernan.

“It is with shock that we have learnt of Kiernan’s passing. As a parent, I feel deep pain for Kiernan’s parents, Tony and Lynn, his daughter Kairo and the family at large,” read part of the statement issued in the wake of accusations pointing a finger at the Tembe family.

Moses also hailed the late rapper for being an extraordinarily talented musician who “contributed meaningfully to South Africa and indeed Africa’s rich music tapestry”.

‘Robbed of the opportunity to vindicate their daughter’

Speaking to Daily Sun via text Tembe – who is married to King Misuzulu’s sister Princess Ntandoyesizwe Zulu – told the publication that anyone who truly knows him and his family would not spread such rumours.

“We’ve never judged Kiernan. We demonstrated our love for him to his very last day. We’re so saddened by this sad eventuality as it robs us of the opportunity we have been waiting for so patiently to vindicate our daughter in court or in an inquest,” he further told the publication.

EARLIER: Family friend Sandile Zungu chokes up as he reads a tribute from Anele Tembe’s parents. Her dad, Moses, categorically states she did not die of suicide. #RIPNellie pic.twitter.com/5ZMG7qQGNO— Nokukhanya ‘Siri’ Mntambo (@khanya_mntambo) April 16, 2021

He then told Daily Sun that he would like to visit the Forbes family’s home and convey his condolences in person.

He further called on the country to show the Forbes family compassion during this time.

