Who is Bongani Moller, Matthew Booth’s alleged mistress?

Sandisiwe Mbhele

Bongani Mthombeni Moller was relatively unknown until yesterday, after Sonia Booth named her as her husband, Matthew Booth’s alleged mistress.

Social media users have been scrambling to find out as much information about the Booths and Moller after the cheating scandal broke.

Matthew Booth’s career in football is well documented. He is a former centre-back for Bafana Bafana and played for numerous local clubs including in Russia. Sonia was a well-known model.

The Booth’s were considered a power couple, so when Moller was named as an alleged third party in their marriage, it’s only natural that people would wonder about who she is.

Who is Bongani Moller?

From her social media account, she has described herself as a director of Royal Haskoning DHV and a Virgin Active Ambassador.

Her other career focuses are on fitness, lifestyle, family, travel, fashion and business. “Living life to the absolute fullest,” Moller’s bio reads.

As Bongani’s name was trending and talked about in many circles, she seemed unfazed on Tuesday morning as she posted her morning workout at a Virgin Active gym.

Moller is a married woman and has two sons with her husband.

In her work life, she was once part of the advisory board for the University of Cape Town (UCT).

Bongani has a Masters’s in Chemical Engineering from UCT. She also has many other qualifications which she completed in executive courses at the Gordon Institute of Business Science, including Strategy Development and Execution, Expert Negotiation and Business Leadership.

Moller’s impressive resume continues, as she also had experience as a Strategic Business Development Executive (SBDE) for SMEC South Africa, a progressive multidisciplinary engineering consulting firm.

She has rubbed shoulders with politicians and public figures such as Western Cape Premier Alan Winde, and Professor Thuli Madonsela. In conversation with Winde, she called for action for a greener economy.

Moller wrote: “An encounter with Premier @alan.winde will leave you energised and inspired to get things done! I’m excited about his intentional leadership around Mobility and am looking forward to the Formula E. There are exciting things in the pipeline that’ll advance the #greeneconomy and unlock opportunities.

“We’re a nation that desperately needs more leaders that are intentional, driven and willing to engage with the private sector to make things happen. Thina, we have energy for days! Let’s get things done.”

As a director for Royal Haskoning DHV, the company focuses on sustainable engineering to enhance social cohesion and environmental consulting.

Spotted together

Moller and Matthew have several pictures of them together, particularly in a workout setting. However, the two were spotted at a restaurant in Johannesburg, where watchers mistakenly thought he was with his wife.