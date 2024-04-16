Is Tumelo Ramaphosa dating ‘Diamonds and Dolls’ star Eva Modika?

Word on the street is that the president's youngest son, Tumelo, and Eva Modika have been secretly dating for a few months.

Eva Modika and President Cyril Ramaphosa’s son Tumelo reportedly only have eyes for each other. Photos: Instagram/ evamodika and ramaphosatumelo

Reality TV star Eva Modika, known for her flamboyant lifestyle and glamorous social media presence, is rumoured to be in a romantic relationship with Tumelo Ramaphosa.

Throughout the years, the Limpopo-born influencer and DJ has always kept her relationship status hidden on her social media accounts, famously saying that she “doesn’t mix business and pleasure”.

Social media influencer and ‘Diamond and Dolls’ star Eva Modika. Photo: Supplied

Tumelo, the youngest son of President Cyril Ramaphosa, is a crypto exchange expert, as well as the founder and owner of high-end butchery Studex Meat. The butchery supplies meat to five-star restaurants around the country.

According to the Studex Meat website, Tumelo describes himself as a “fourth-generation farmer breeding various cattle including black wagyu”…and a 500g piece of steak can cost anything from R400.

‘Secretly dating?’ The Tumelo Ramaphosa and Eva Modika story

In a report, Zimola claims that an insider told the publication that the two have been secretly dating for a few months and made it official about two months ago.

They were doing business at first through a friend, but now things have taken a turn, and they are dating.

It is rumoured that Tumelo and Eva recently featured together in an Instagram Live video in which the entrepreneur answers some questions about himself.

The alleged couple was also spotted cosying up at a nightclub.

Eva Modika and Tumelo Ramaphosa were recently spotted together at a nightclub. Photo: Instagram screengrab/ evamodika

Eva has apparently been roped in to assist with the upcoming celebrity boxing tournament sponsored by Studex Meat and hosted by Tumelo on 21 April in Durban.

Eva Modika ‘not just a pretty face’

“Ye, she is very in tune with the celebrity world and has been helping him out a great deal. See, she’s not just a pretty face,” the source told Zimoja.

According to the friend, the president’s son is completely smitten.

“He can’t keep his hands off her. We even saw them at Pharoah Auto’s – maybe he was buying her a new car.”

‘Call Tumelo…’

Asked about the rumours, Eva reportedly told the publication that she is a “very private person” who doesn’t speak about her my personal life.

“You know I’m a very private person. I have a brand to protect. Call Tumelo…what did he say?”

Tumelo and Eva just another publicity stunt?

President Cyril Ramaphosa’s youngest son, Tumelo. Photos: Instagram/ ramaphosatumelo

Tumelo addressed the rumours on local gossip platform Maphepha Ndaba’s Instagram account:

“Eva and I are not dating. She is helping promote our event on Sunday, #StudexCelebrityBoxing. Please get your facts right and remember to buy tickets.”

Perfect pairing with Nonku Williams

In December last year, the president’s son and The Real Housewives of Durban (RHOD) star Nonku Williams got the rumour mill going when they were snapped together.

Tumelo Ramaphosa and Nonku Williams. Photo: Instagram/ ramaphosatumelo

After all the excitement that followed, it turned out to be a publicity stunt for a pairing venture of the businesswoman’s Ashes 2 Beauty (A2B) wines and Tumelo’s Studex Meat.

#StudexCelebrityBoxing

The inaugural #StudexCelebrityBoxing with the Mandela Foundation and the International Boxing Association will be held at the International Convention Centre (ICC) in Durban on Sunday, 21 April.

The main bout of the evening will feature Pietermaritzburg businessman Phumlani Njilo.

After beating Big Zulu in the ring in December, the CEO of Induduzo Bespoke Funerals – who is also influencer Faith Nketsi’s brother – will this time lace his boxing gloves against Skeem Saam actor Pholoso Mohlala.

Disgraced former Springbok Elton Jantjies’s ex-girlfriend Ashleigh Ogle is also gearing up to face off against controversial reality TV star Inno Morolong in a pay-per-view fight on the night.

Ogle, who accused Jantjies of domestic and drug abuse, is dedicating her celebrity boxing match “all the women who couldn’t fight for themselves”.

Ashleigh Ogle and Elton Jantjies when they were still a couple. Ogle will step into the ring in a celebrity boxing match against Inno Morolong on 21 April. Images: Instagram/ ramaphosatumelo and ashleighogle

Tumelo Ramaphosa fact-file