Bongani Moller burns off the cheesecake in spinning class before deactivating her Instagram

Bongani Mthombeni Moller has further offended social media users after her words during a workout which has been assumed to be related to the infidelity scandal.

On Tuesday morning, the alleged mistress of Matthew Booth shared a video of herself working out, speaking motivational words encouraging people to have “no excuses”.

Bongani Moller ‘breaks her silence’

“Healthy mind, healthy heart, no matter the circumstances, let’s keep it moving and uhm, on to the next,” she said during a spinning class.

Bongani Moller this morning on her IG story pic.twitter.com/IUl1SBS6sB — MangetheBall  (@Ta_Size_) November 8, 2022

Commentators found these comments tone-deaf and mean-spirited, especially in light of the accusations levelled by model Sonia Booth.

The video from Moller’s Instagram quickly circulated on Twitter, however, she later delete it and deactivate her Instagram account.

Her account was nowhere to be found on Tuesday afternoon, however, her Twitter account is still active.

Sonia accused Moller of having an affair with her husband and shared several documents, alleged trips together, screenshots and photos that purported the alleged affair.

Because of this, including accusations that Moller cheated on her husband several times, commentators were dumbfounded why she felt this video would be appropriate.

Reactions to Bongani Moller’s viral video

I don’t know what’s more shocking. The cheesecake debacle or how nonchalant Bongani is about the matter.

It’s kinda – distasteful & borderline mean.— Naledi M (@NalediMOfficial) November 8, 2022

If you thought Sonia Booth is pity, Bongani Moller is worse. A shameless Queen pic.twitter.com/aPASS3LAj8— Setadi (@Setadi_) November 8, 2022

I always wish to be as cold hearted and uncaring as abo Bongani.



Having a conscience is so bloody limiting???? https://t.co/k7PCxXGHrN— Former Kleva Black???????? ???????? (@SneKhumaloSA) November 8, 2022

“No matter the circumstances, keep it moving” – Bongani Mollër— Pholoso (@PholosoM_) November 8, 2022

More about Bongani Moller

It is clear that health and fitness are a strong part of Moller’s life. Moller is a married woman and has two sons with her husband.

Before being spotted with Matthew at the gym and in social settings, her work life – she was once part of the advisory board for the University of Cape Town (UCT).

Moller’s education includes obtaining a Masters’s in Chemical Engineering from UCT. She also has many other qualifications which she completed in executive courses at the Gordon Institute of Business Science, including Strategy Development and Execution, Expert Negotiation and Business Leadership.

Moller’s impressive resume continues, as she also had experience as a Strategic Business Development Executive (SBDE) for SMEC South Africa, a progressive multidisciplinary engineering consulting firm.

