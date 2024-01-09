‘Thanks for having us’ – Bongani sets tongues wagging with new photos with Matthew Booth

The two attended a wedding together and Mthombeni-Moller shared videos of the wedding.

Just as South Africans had forgotten about the cheesecake scandal that took social media by storm in 2022, Bongani Mthombeni-Moller’s name resurfaces on social media streets after sharing pictures of her and Matthew Booth on Instagram.

The two attended a friend’s wedding over the weekend, and Mthombeni-Moller spared no details of the “beautiful wedding weekend”.

This wasn’t Mthombeni-Moller’s first time sharing pictures of her and Booth on social media.

In December, Bongani took her two sons and Booth to Lesotho.

“Their love and support enables me to make a tangible difference to society through infrastructure development and it means a lot to me that they see and experience the capital projects on which we work,” she said at the time.

However, the two have faced nothing but criticism on social media as the pictures reignited debates around their relationship.

The pair dominated headlines in 2022 after Booth’s wife, Sonia, accused Mthombeni-Moller and Booth of having an affair.

Sonia made several claims, including that her husband took Mthombeni-Moller on safari trips, expensive luncheons and baked her a cheesecake, who she thought was for their son’s birthday celebration.

At the time, Sonia claimed the public had alerted her about her husband’s alleged affair by sending her emails and pictures of Matthew and Mthombeni-Moller together.

Sonia said the “nonchalant and flippant public displays” by her husband and Mthombeni-Moller were an attempt by him to have a “constructive divorce”.

Both parties denied the affair.

“It is with utmost sadness and disappointment that my wife Sonia Booth resorted to airing these unfounded allegations on all public platforms with [the] intention to tarnish my name without discussing them with me, and without considering the damage the allegations will cause, especially to our minor children who are in the middle of their final exams and to the Mthombeni-Moller family,” said Booth in a statement.

“The matter has been handed over to my attorneys who have been instructed to vigorously take the necessary steps to claim the appropriate relief. I will leave this to the legal system and let the truth prevail in due course.”