‘She really did that’: Husband and South Africa awed by American makoti’s fluent Sepedi speech at her traditional wedding

Netizens expressed their admiration for the couple's relationship and Elizabeth's commitment to learning Sepedi.

Elizabeth Matlou, an American woman, has won the hearts of South Africans with her flawless Sepedi speech at her traditional wedding with Hendrick Matlou.

The couple, known to their fans as “Gogo and Mo,” have been sharing their cross-cultural love story on social media, gaining popularity for their dedication to bridging cultural divides.

In the caption under the video shared on their social media pages, Hendrick said “She really did that. I’m going to remember this moment for the rest of my life”.

A Journey of cultural immersion

Elizabeth’s journey to mastering Sepedi, her husband’s native language, has been well-documented through the couple’s popular TikTok playlist, Sepedi Lessons.

Since last year, she has been learning the language under Hendrick’s guidance, with their videos showcasing her impressive progress and commitment to embracing her husband’s cultural heritage.

The playlist has seven parts and has garnered millions of views, with their first popular video and first part of the playlist getting 3 million views and over 300 000 likes.

At their traditional wedding, Elizabeth surprised and delighted guests with a heartfelt speech delivered entirely in Sepedi.

She expressed gratitude to attendees for celebrating their union and thanked both the Matlou and Sefefe families for their warm welcome and acceptance.

Elizabeth’s words resonated deeply with the audience as she pledged to raise their future children with the same love and acceptance shown to them.

“Thank you to everyone for coming to celebrate our wedding. It’s so beautiful to see so many people come together for the sake of love,” Elizabeth said in Sepedi.

She went on to express her love and appreciation for her new family, saying, “To the Matlou family, I love you so much. I thank you all for everything. You welcomed me into your hearts and taught me kindness and strength. I’m proud to be your daughter-in-law.”

Elizabeth’s cultural immersion extended beyond her linguistic skills.

She also captivated the audience with her elegant performance of traditional Sepedi dance moves, further demonstrating her dedication to honouring her husband’s heritage.

ALSO READ: ‘I almost drowned’: Hungani Ndlovu on Tropika Island of Treasure experience

Public reaction and support

The couple’s story has struck a chord with many South Africans, who have praised Elizabeth’s efforts and the couple’s genuine love.

Netizens expressed their admiration for the couple’s relationship and Elizabeth’s commitment to learning Sepedi.

Others, like Phogole Tetelo, shared lighthearted funny comments commending Elizabeth for her dedication and willingness to learn the language saying “I looked at my Zulu girlfriend and sighed”.

Seipati, on TikTok, expressed her love for Elizabeth and lauded her for embracing the Sepedi language.

“She reminds me of Ruth in the bible, Ruth 1:16,” she said.

Elizabeth responded to Seipati revealing that her husband also shared this sentiment.

“Mo said this scripture in his vows.”

ALSO READ: Boks on the beach! Inside SA rugby stars’ island vacay…and keeping up with the Kolisis [PICS]