Brian McKnight breaks silence after son’s death, takes aim at older brother and ex-wife

Brian McKnight said he tried to assist and provide medical support for his now deceased son.

R&B singer Brian McKnight has broken his silence following the passing of his son, Niko, and in doing so, he lambasted his older brother, Claude McKnight and his x-wife.

“A big big thanks to Claude McKnight’s tasteless and self-aggrandizing announcement on TikTok, that frankly was not his to make, in my opinion, he inserted himself and used Niko’s death as an opportunity,” said McKnight.

Niko McKnight lost his two-year battle to Cancer, and Claude announced the news of his passing. Niko was 32 years old.

“Instead of letting him pass with respect and dignity. It has instead turned into a circus, a mockery of a life now lost, making this tragedy into a reality show type drama,” wrote McKnight.

McKnight’s statement lambasted Claude and highlighted the rift he had with his late son, Niko, and his ex-wife, Julie.

ALSO READ: Brian McKnight’s biological kids don’t seem to be a priority for the RnB crooner

Brian Mcknight’s turbulent relationship with kids

The 90s music star has had a turbulent relationship with his children from previous relationships for a number of years now, with the singer having had a number of public spats with his offspring.

The four kids featured in his Instagram bio are Julia, Jack, Kekoa Matteo, and Brian Kainoa Makoa. The kids from his previous relationships are Brian Jr, Briana, Clyde and the late Niko.

The 55-year-old is married to Leilani Mendoza, who has three children from a previous relationship and one child with McKnight, their youngest son, Brian, born in 2023.

In his statement, McKnight said he flew to Maui, Hawaii, for Niko’s memorial service. The Back At One singer also mentioned that he tried to assist and provide medical support for his now deceased son.

“The last time he and I spoke, we offered him all the help we could provide; we had the number one oncologist on deck for him and a team of specialists on standby with private care in our home. He and his mother declined. The door of communication was open and remained open until his death.”

ALSO READ: R&B is alive and well: Sasha Keable and GoldLink join festival line-up in South Africa

McKnight puts blames on ex-wife

McKnight was previously married to songwriter Julie McKnight from 1990 to 2003. Julie is Niko’s mother, and after taking shots at Claude, McKnight turned his target toward his ex-wife, Julie.

“To the self-proclaimed ‘mama bear’ may God have mercy on your soul for not allowing him to accept that help and not allowing him to use that line of communication,” he wrote.

NOW READ: Langa Mavuso on holding the fort for R&B and being awarded for it