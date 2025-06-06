Harmony mine worker dies: Possible 10th on-duty fatality this year?

Thursday, 5 June 2025, was declared a Day of Safety at Harmony mines in South Africa.

The Harmony Gold Mining Company community is mourning the loss of an employee who died at Joel Mine on Wednesday.

Located in the Free State, the mine is one of nine operated by Harmony across South Africa, with others situated in Gauteng and the North West.

“Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited regrets to announce a loss of life due to a fall of ground at its Joel mine in the Free State province. All relevant authorities, family members, and colleagues have been informed,” the company said of this incident this week.

Chipo Morapedi-Mrara, the group’s spokesperson, told The Citizen that safety remains a top priority.

“Harmony has implemented a comprehensive safety strategy (Thibakotsi) aimed at achieving zero harm and fostering a proactive safety culture.”

ALSO READ: One person dies at Harmony Gold

Another worker dies

Morapedi-Mrara said the company is devastated by the loss of another employee while on duty.

“We have been on a journey to achieve zero harm since 2016, and we continually assess the maturity of this journey to identify areas for improvement.”

Business Day reported on Thursday that this marked the 10th death at Harmony this year.

Asked to confirm this, Morapedi-Mrara neither confirmed nor denied the claim.

However, she stated, “During the first half of the financial year 2025, we achieved six months’ loss-of-life-free shifts, showing that our strategy is the correct one. We continue to believe that zero loss of life is possible.”

Day of safety after worker dies

Morapedi-Mrara said following the death of the worker on Wednesday, the mine declared Thursday, 5 June 2025, a Day of Safety. “All production across our South African operations was stopped to reinforce and communicate our safety principles.”

It was not made clear if the Day of Safety will be on the 5th of June every year.

“Over the past five financial years, Harmony’s LTIFR (Lost Time Injury Frequency Rate) has remained well below six per million hours worked, with our LLIFR (Loss of Life Injury Frequency Rate) sitting at 0.02. This reinforces our belief that zero loss of life is indeed possible.”

ALSO READ: ‘What miners want’: Minerals council CEO on industry’s role in SA

Workers dies on Motsepe’s mine

African Rainbow Minerals (ARM) financial results for the six months ended 31 December 2024 revealed that a man died while on duty.

ARM is owned by South African businessman Patrice Motsepe. The Mine’s primary focus is on extracting and processing various minerals like iron ore, manganese, chrome ore, platinum group metals (PGMs), nickel, and coal, with a strategic investment in gold through Harmony Gold Mining Company.

“Regrettably, Mr Tshepo Tebele was fatally struck by a winch rope during a night shift cleaning operation at Modikwa on 29 November 2024,” read the report.

ARM said its operations are committed to safety.

What happens if an employee dies on duty?

According to the Compensation for Occupational Injuries and Diseases Act (COIDA), compensation can be claimed by the widow or dependents if an employee dies as a result of a work-related accident or disease.

Claimants for death benefits must submit certified copies of the following documents:

• A marriage certificate or proof that the couple lived as husband and wife

• A birth certificates or baptismal certificates of children (for proof of children)

• A death certificate

• Declaration by the widow/er (form WCL32)

• The employer’s report of the accident or disease

• Funeral accounts (form WCL46)

• A special compensation form must be filled in, which details your income and property

Negligence by the employer?

The advisory also states that if an employee is injured, dies, or contracts an occupational disease due to the employer’s negligence or a defect in machinery or equipment, the employee may be entitled to additional compensation for temporary or permanent disability.

Any employee under 26 years old at the time of an injury or disease will receive additional compensation.

An application for additional (increased) compensation must be made on a form W930 within 24 months of the injury. The Commissioner may extend the period if there are good reasons.

NOW READ: Can a company to be held liable for employee’s suicide?