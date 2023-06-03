‘Britain’s Got Talent’: Hold thumbs for SA amputee Musa Motha

By Hein Kaiser

His dance moves on Britain’s Got Talent have captured the imagination of the world – and sent ripples back to his country of birth.

On Sunday, South African performer and amputee Musa Motha may be heading for glory in the season finale. Motha, who now lives in London, has lived large for the past 17 years despite losing his leg due to cancer as a 10 year old.

At that time, he said, a conscious decision not to turn a disability into disablement drove him to participate in sport and dance.

Determination

Even as a youngster, Motha was determined to taste success. He had already cameoed in a Drake music video for the rapper’s One Dance hit and appeared in several television ads by the time he took to the stage before Simon Cowell and company.

Now, at 27, he has become the first contestant in the history of Britain’s Got Talent to be golden-buzzed on his debut performance by all four judges after the crowd chanted for them to put him through. It’s been a breakthrough for Motha.

Pure talent

The Sebokeng-born dancer told the media that a focused, consistent approach to whatever he wanted to achieve – along with a positive can-do attitude – is the mechanism he used to create his own momentum. He has attracted high-profile praise.

Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture Zizi Kodwa weighed in on Twitter: “This morning I called and spoke to Musa Motha, who went through to the finals on Britain’s Got Talent; I congratulated him and thanked him for flying our flag high – he misses our weather but is absolutely thrilled for the experience, he is pure talent.”

South Africans will be crossing their fingers for Motha on Sunday.

