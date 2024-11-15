Kawasaki norovirus spreads concern in the UK: Here’s how prominent it is in SA

The Kawasaki norovirus is the GII.17 strain of the infection that causes vomiting, diarrhea, stomach craps and fever.

A highly infectious bug sweeping through Britain already has an established footprint in South Africa.

Kawasaki norovirus, named after the Japanese city where it was first identified, is a viral gastroenteritis infection.

Severe stomach bug

It has sparked concern in Britain after the UK Health Security Agency confirmed that the Kawasaki strain is responsible for 70% of all norovirus cases currently being reported, as per The Independent.

Acting Head of the Centre for Entric Diseases at South Africa’s National Institute of Communicable Diseases (NICD) Professor Nicola Page, explained that the novel GII.17 variant, known as Kawasaki, was first identified in South Africa around 2015.

“The variant was detected for the first time in wastewater in South Africa and two years later it was detected in hospitalized children,” Professor Page explained to The Citizen.

It is now the second most prevalent norovirus in SA.

ALSO READ: ‘Exercise extreme caution’: Limpopo government warns communities amid Bilharzia outbreak

The GII.4 norovirus is the only strain more prevalent in South Africa over the last two years, with GII.17 often leading to hospitalisation of children suffering from diarrhoea.

“While most people recover without the need for medical treatment, children younger than five years old, older adults, and people with weakened immune systems are more likely to develop severe infections,” Professor Page said.

Should those experiencing symptoms become severely dehydrated, they should go to the clinic or hospital as they may require intravenous fluids, she advises.

Detected in 14% of norovirus cases

Noroviruses cause diarrhoea, vomiting, nausea and stomach cramps, and are very contagious. Other symptoms include fever, headache and body aches.

The infection may be caught through direct contact with someone infected with norovirus or touching contaminated objects or surfaces.

Additionally, eating food or drinking liquids that are contaminated with norovirus can also lead to infection.

ALSO READ: Many mpox cases in SA still undiagnosed – specialist

Symptoms develop 12 to 48 hours after exposure and even after diarrhoea and vomiting subside, individuals can shed norovirus for two weeks or more.

Between January 2021 and December 2023, GII.4 was detected in 46% of norovirus cases, with GII.17 present 14% of the time, explained the Professor, citing data from a Virology Africa conference presentation by Grobler G, et al from earlier this year.

Stay hydrated

Professor Page says that steps to take to protect oneself from catching Kawasaki and other norovirus’ include:

Washing your hands well and often

Washing fruits and vegetables

Cleaning and disinfecting contaminated surfaces

Washing laundry in hot water

If possible, stay home when sick for 48 hours after symptoms stop

Should anyone develop symptoms, they are reminded to stay well hydrated.

NOW READ: Marburg virus in Rwanda: No case in South Africa since 1975