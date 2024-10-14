Celine Dion’s Olympic performance: Did she really lip-sync?

A highly respected French newspaper quoted multiple music industry experts who said the July 26th performance was 'without a shadow of a doubt' pre-recorded.

Dion stunned the world with her return to the stage nearly two years after revealing her stiff-person syndrome diagnosis. Picrture: AFP

Celine Dion’s fans are fuming after a French newspaper claimed she lip-synced during her performance at the Paris Olympics opening ceremony.

The allegations came out on Friday, just one day after Dion, 56, released her Olympic performance single, Hymne à l’amour – Live from the Olympic Games Paris 2024, on streaming platforms. The song was originally made famous by French singer Édith Piaf.

The French newspaper Libération published an article questioning whether Dion lip-synced, citing several music industry experts who insisted her performance was “without a doubt” pre-recorded.

WATCH: Dion’s performance brings fans to tears

Millions were brought to tears when the Canadian superstar performed in front of the Eiffel Tower. It was the emotional peak of a grand Opening Ceremony, mostly held along the banks of the River Seine, with President Emmanuel Macron calling it the highlight of the event, Mail Online reported.

However, on Friday, the highly respected newspaper quoted multiple music industry experts who said the July 26th performance was ‘without a shadow of a doubt’ pre-recorded.

Paris 2024 organisers declined to address the controversy, even though they had previously claimed that the performance was live.

Composer and performer Etienne Guéreau told Liberation: “What we heard on TV was an edited playback.”

A sound engineer, speaking anonymously, added: “It was 100% playback — you can tell from the very first notes.”

Others also confirmed it was “undoubtedly” pre-recorded, including a performance by Dion during rehearsals.

Dion announced on Instagram on Thursday that the “live” recording is now available on platforms like YouTube and Spotify.

Dion’s fans hit back at critics: ‘Her voice still moves us’

Dion hasn’t commented on the claims yet.

The report upset many fans, who rushed to support the five-time Grammy winner. One fan described her performance as “admirable no matter what”.

“Don’t you have more important news to share? Why this need to criticise and tear someone down? We don’t care! You can’t take away the emotions we felt in that moment. Celine Dion’s vocal performance is admirable regardless,” wrote McyLuce.

Epic stage comeback amid health battles

Dion stunned the world with her return to the stage nearly two years after revealing her stiff-person syndrome diagnosis. She was diagnosed in 2022 with the illness and is said to turn people into ‘human statues’.

Famous for hits like My Heart Will Go On and I’m Alive, she recently released a documentary, I am Celine Dion, that shares her struggle with the serious illness.

Before the film came out, director Irene Taylor told METRO that some parts of filming were incredibly tough. She specifically referred to a scene where Dion’s foot started to spasm. It caused her whole body to seize while doctors rushed to help her. As the seizure worsened, the mother of three was heard screaming in pain as her medical team tried to ease her symptoms.

NOW READ: Dion’s heart will go on, but not at Trump’s rallies