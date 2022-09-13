Cassper Nyovest’s sweet birthday message to his son Khotso

Lethabo Malatsi

South African rapper and record producer, Refiloe Maele Phoolo – famously known as Cassper Nyovest – shared a heartfelt message to his son, Khotso, for his second birthday on Monday.

The Doc Shebeleza hitmaker, 31, took to his personal Instagram account to share a video of him and his son. In the video, Nyovest is seen working out whilst “Simba” imitates Mufasa.

His son’s nickname, Simba, is derived from the movie – The Lion King.

Since 2017, following his “fill up FNB stadium” event, which featured lion sculptures on stage, Nyovest began referring to himself as “Mufasa” – Simba’s father in The Lion King.

‘My purpose to try harder’

Born after the release of his father’s album – A.M.N (Any Minute Now) – on 12 September 2020, Khotso is Nyovest’s first child with Thobeka Majozi – a woman that social media has dubbed the “rich mom”.

“Happy second birthday to my twin, my gym partner and my purpose to try harder every single day,” the amateur boxer wrote to his son.

“I don’t know where I would be without the responsibility of being your father champ. I love you so much. May God grant us good health, time and unconditional love,” he added.

Meanwhile, Thobeka shared an intimate photo of her and Khotso which she captioned: “The birth of you was the rebirth of me, happy second birthday my love”.

ALSO READ: Oh baby, again! Nick Cannon announces he is expecting his 10th child

Fans and friends show ‘Simba’ love

Comments flooded in on the couple’s individual Instagram accounts, with friends and fans showing love to their son, including Jr Bogopa’s girlfriend Tshepi Vundla, who welcomed her baby girl in February, and philanthropist Basetsana Kumalo.

“Him copying you just shows your presence as a father my guy. Thank you for exceeding levels the entire world limited you on. May you and the king live healthy and strong,” one follower said under Cassper’s video.

“Happy second birthday to our beautiful boy. He is such a blessing and blessed with the best mom and dad,” another user said.

Picture: Instagram screenshot

Picture: Instagram screenshot

NOW READ: Fans dub Cassper Nyovest ‘Kim Mapakisha’ in reaction to topless Celeb City training video