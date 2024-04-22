Cassper Nyovest takes aim at gun violence after DJ Peter Mashata’s death

Social media users flooded Nyovest's comments section to lend their voices to the concerning situation, reflecting the widespread alarm over the issue.

Rapper Cassper Nyovest’s recent social media post has sparked a wave of shared near-death experiences among South Africans.

The acclaimed musician expressed his concern and disappointment over the alarming rise in gun violence in the country, stating that living in South Africa had become “painful”.

The posts come after the death of the tragic shooting of Pretoria-based DJ and comedian Peter Mashata, aka “Msindo” and “The Noise Maker”.

Mashata, along with an unidentified passenger, were driving near the Tshwane University of Technology (TUT) in Soshanguve when their vehicle came under gunfire early on Sunday night.

Nyovest tweeted: “Rest In Peace Mashata bra yaka. You were such a gentle, genuine guy. Sad news.”

The gun violence in South Africa is just scary. These are people’s kids, fathers, brothers and sisters that are senselessly getting killed. Criminals have realised that they can do as they wish and nothing is being done about it. It’s just sad to watch and painful to live in this… — Don Billiato (@casspernyovest) April 21, 2024

He followed with two more posts stating “The gun violence in South Africa is just scary. These are people’s kids, fathers, brothers and sisters that are senselessly getting killed. Criminals have realised that they can do as they wish and nothing is being done about it. It’s just sad to watch and painful to live in this country which used to be such a bliss.”

Nyovest, who describes himself as a “child of God,” then said: “We are only safe in God’s hands. South Africa is lawless. It’s so sad to see what our country has become. It’s not even fun anymore to be outside nje. I’d rather watch a movie.”

ALSO READ: ‘They’re finishing everyone of his close associates’: Shock reactions to news of Peter Mashata’s death

We are only safe in God’s hands. South Africa is lawless. It’s so sad to see what our country has become. It’s not even fun anymore to be outside nje. Id rather watch a movie. https://t.co/4DI3b6fxMK — Don Billiato (@casspernyovest) April 21, 2024

Social media users flooded Nyovest’s comments section to lend their voices to the concerning situation, reflecting the widespread alarm over the issue.

One user wrote: “You can say that again 3rd February 2023 I nearly lost my life when 4 armed men hijacked me and shot me 7 times but God said no their plans are not my plans. By that time I have kids whom just lost their mom.”

Another shared his experienced of almost being gunned down: “I nearly got shot at the garage by two men, pointed guns at me and while lying there, my colleagues stopped to buy food at that garage and noticed me on the ground. They confronted my attackers and they claimed that they thought my car was stolen.”

“Driving to work is a mission, we are all victims. You just thank God when you made it back home safe… We really can’t live like this,” another commented.