WATCH: Inside Londie London’s ‘Italian Lemons – Dolce & Gabbana’ themed birthday party

“All my guests had to arrive in Dolce & Gabbana outfits..."

Former Real Housewives of Durban (RHODurban) star Londie London recently celebrated her birthday in style.

The reality TV star threw herself an ‘Italian Lemons – Dolce & Gabbana’ themed birthday celebration party.

The star’s lavish birthday celebration transported guests to an Italian paradise with white and blue colours dominating and a burst of zest.

A look inside Londie’s birthday celebration

The glamorous affair treated guests to a fancy experience from the lounge, ‘La Dolce Vita Italian’ Garden, where the guests indulged in mouthwatering delicacies, and later wrapped downstairs, the area where Londie hosted her after-party.

Giving fans a sneak peek inside her special day, Londie posted a series of pictures and videos on her Instagram page.

“A preview of what went down at my birthday celebration! Turning lemons into lemonade, Theme: Italian lemon/Dolce & Gabbana,” she wrote.

As per the theme, the birthday girl stunned in a beautiful Dolce & Gabbana outfit, a white crop top paired flawlessly with a blue and white skirt.

“All my guests had to arrive in Dolce & Gabbana outfits. We looked fabulous and had great conversations and champagne; we had fun,” Londie said.

Among the esteemed guests were familiar faces like the former RHODurban star Nonkanyiso Conco, alongside the current guest star, Londy Ndwandwe.

