Compiled by Asanda Mbayimbayi

24 Aug 2023

Cassper Nyovest and Nasty C to celebrate hip hop’s 50th anniversary with African tour

Cassper Nyovest and Nasty C hope to unite hip hop fans across Africa.

Cassper Nyovest and Nasty C. Pictures: Supplied

As part of the 50th anniversary celebration of hip hop, Cassper Nyovest and Nasty C are collaborating for the first time with a tour across Africa.

At a press conference held at the Hip Hop Museum in Johannesburg on Tuesday, 22 August 2023, Cassper and Nasty C shared information about their continental tour called African Throne.

Nasty C. Picture: Supplied

The African Throne World Tour

The hip hop artists said they hoped their tour to various African countries would bring together different people who love their music.

Nasty C talked about how the tour can unite hip hop fans across Africa.

“I’ve always believed that music has the power to transcend boundaries and unite people.

“With the African Throne World Tour, we’re not just performing for our fans; we’re inviting them on a journey that celebrates the essence of Africa and its influence on the global hip hop scene,” explained Nasty C.

Cassper Nyovest. Picture: Supplied

Cassper Nyovest conveyed the same feeling.

“This tour is a testament to the vibrant tapestry of sounds and rhythms that Africa has gifted to the world. We’re thrilled to bring this celebration to every corner of the globe and share the magic of our music,” he said.

African Throne tour dates

Here are the confirmed dates for the African Throne tour:

1st September − Swaziland 

2nd September − Kenya 

7th September − Mozambique 

8th September − Botswana

9th September − Malawi 

10 September − Zambia 

15 – 16 September − Nigeria 

23rd September  − Rwanda 

24th September − South Africa, Cape Town

30th September − South Africa, Durban 

28th October − South Africa, Johannesburg 

Additional dates and locations to be included.

