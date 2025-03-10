Céline Dion surprises golf fans with impromptu performance of ‘My Heart Will Go On’ [VIDEO]

At a TGL golf event in Palm Beach Gardens, Dion's impromptu rendition showcased her enduring spirit despite recent health battles.

The spontaneous moment was particularly touching, as Dion has faced significant health challenges since her 2022 diagnosis of Stiff-Person Syndrome. Picture: Screengrab

Céline Dion, renowned for her powerful vocals and enduring hits, recently surprised fans with an impromptu performance of her iconic song, My Heart Will Go On, during a TGL golf event in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida.

The unexpected a cappella rendition occurred during an interview with ESPN’s Marty Smith. Dion humorously altered the lyrics to fit the golfing theme, singing: “I believe that my ball will go on.”

Smith joined her for the chorus, and the crowd erupted in cheers. “You’re not bad,” Dion told him.

The spontaneous moment was particularly touching, as she has faced significant health challenges since her 2022 diagnosis of stiff-person syndrome.

This rare neurological disorder has limited her public performances, InStyle reported. Her last notable appearance was at the 2024 Paris Olympics Opening Ceremony, where she delivered a moving rendition of Edith Piaf’s Hymne à l’amour.

ALSO READ: Fans moved by Celine Dion’s seizure footage [VIDEO]

Beyond her musical endeavours, Dion continues to engage with fans and raise awareness about her health condition. In 2024, she released a powerful documentary titled I Am: Celine Dion. Directed by Academy Award nominee Irene Taylor, the film offers viewers an intimate look into Dion’s life and career, focusing on her health battles, Factual America reported.

The documentary provides a raw and honest behind-the-scenes perspective on Dion’s struggle and showcases her resilience and determination.

“This last couple of years has been such a challenge for me,” she said in a statement at the time, per E! News.

“The journey from discovering my condition to learning how to live with and manage it, but not to let it define me.

“I wanted to document this part of my life, raise awareness of this little-known condition, and help others who share this diagnosis.”

For a glimpse of Dion’s impromptu performance, watch here:

NOW READ: WATCH: Spasms, broken ribs, and more inside Celine Dion’s health battle