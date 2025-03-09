Scotland’s Hill wins Joburg Open after play-off

The three men who contested the play-off all finished their 72 holes on 14-under-par.

Scotland’s Callum Hill shot a sensational final round eight-under-par 62, including a birdie at his final hole to get into a three-man play-off, which he then won after two holes, to capture the 2025 Joburg Open title at Houghton on Sunday.

Hill and South Africa’s Jacques Kruyswijk and Shaun Norris went into the play-off after all three men finished on a total of 14-under-par after 72 holes.

This was Hill’s second DP World Tour win.

“I’m delighted. What a fantastic day,” said Hill afterwards. “It’s the cherry on top. I think this was my first ever play-off.”

Hill, Kruyswijk and Norris made par on their first play-off hole, the 408m par-four 18th, after all three overshot the green with their approach shots.

On the second play-off hole, also the 18th, Norris dumped his second shot into the water after playing out of a fairway bunker and finished with a double bogey six to be eliminated from the play-off.

Hill then made par, while Kruyswijk made bogey.

Stunning Hill

Dylan Frittelli, who is back on the DP World Tour after losing his PGA Tour playing privileges, was in sensational form on Sunday, firing a seven-under-par 63 to finish alone in fourth place, on a total of 13-under-par, one off the leaders.

Daniel van Tonder was alone in fifth after also shooting a good score on Sunday, a 66, to finish at 12-under-par.

Scotland’s Hill got into the playoff after arguably producing the round of the tournament, a stunning eight-under-par 62, to go with his earlier rounds of 69, 66 and 69. His Sunday 62 included 10 birdies and two bogeys.

Kruyswijk’s 66 was enough to get him into the playoff, after having a birdie putt at 18 in regulation to win.

Norris, who led for most of the way during the tournament, had an up-and-down Sunday and could only manage a level-par 70, after earlier rounds of 66, 63 and 67.

The Alfred Dunhill Championship winner at Leopard Creek in December made five birdies, crucially two of them coming at 16 and 18, to go with three bogeys and a double bogey, to get into the playoff.