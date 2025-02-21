Bianca Censori: Styled or stripped of choice by Kanye West?

With whispers of coercive control and family concerns growing louder, Kanye’s latest “muse” is sparking more alarm than admiration.

A bizarre spectacle has gripped showbiz pages in recent years: Kanye West—now just ‘Ye’—wandering city streets in head-to-toe black. At the same time, his wife, the once-unknown Australian architect Bianca Censori, walks beside him in outfits that grow stranger and skimpier by the day.

After recently showing up on the red carpet of the Grammy Awards in a dress that left nothing to the imagination, commentators raised questions about whether Censori breached California’s indecent exposure laws.

This comes after she previously caused a stir in Paris by going commando in nothing but tights. The couple was also banned from a Venice boat company after their wild behaviour on board one of its vessels.

Photos from the outing showed West with his trousers down and his bottom exposed. Censori crouched between his legs in an awkwardly compromising position.

At the Grammy’s, the couple was seen having a tense conversation as Censori arrived wearing a fur coat in a now-viral TikTok video posted by CBS Mornings. Nicola Hickling, founder and lead analyst at LipReader, told MailOnline that West was telling his wife to remove her coat and reveal everything.

According to Hickling, West appeared to tell Censori, “You’re making a scene now,” to which the Australian model nodded. “Make a scene, I’ll say it’ll make so much sense,” West said, according to the expert. Censori nodded her head once again, to which West said: “Drop it behind you and then turn, I got you.”

After the stunt, the couple quickly left the scene, sparking rumors they were either escorted out or arrived uninvited. However, a source claims they were actually invited due to Ye’s nomination for Carnival as Best Rap Song.

Watch the exchange between the couple here:

Kanye’s chaos: Fans fear for Censori’s well-being

Not content with stealing the spotlight on the red carpet, West also dropped an advert for his Yeezy clothing brand during select show broadcasts. The clip showcased T-shirts, shoes, and sweaters priced as low as $20 an item. He also added merchandise featuring the title of his new album, Bully.

The reaction on social media reached a fever pitch, with many fans expressing concerns about the couple’s dynamic. One X user wrote, “Someone needs to save Bianca Censori from Kanye…” Another added, “It’s no longer about the clothes – it’s about Bianca’s well-being. How long can she be paraded around like this before someone realises it’s too much? Someone needs to step up and save her from Kanye’s chaos.”

While insiders have previously revealed that Censori’s friends are “extremely concerned” about her, a bigger question loomed in comment sections: How much of this is Censori consenting to?

Kanye West and Bianca Censori attend the Marni fashion show during the Milan Fashion Week Womenswear Fall/Winter 2024-2025 in Milan, Italy. Picture: Getty Images / Arnold Jerocki

From Melbourne’s elite circles to West’s fashion project

Here’s what we do know: Bianca Censori grew up in the affluent neighbourhood of Ivanhoe, Melbourne, one of the city’s most prestigious areas. Attending the exclusive £19,000-a-year Carey Baptist Grammar, a “progressive” private school, she quickly became known as the “social butterfly” of her elite circles, always at the heart of Melbourne’s high society.

According to The Standard Censori, she enrolled to study architecture at the University of Melbourne at the age of 18, but like Ye, she has a flair for entrepreneurship. While at university, she co-founded the jewellery brand Nylons with a close friend, and the label quickly gained attention.

One New Zealander who followed her on Instagram during this time recalls, “I loved the content she posted – she and her friend group had this sexy, fun fashion vibe. Her posts were just classic twenty-something girl content: beach photos, nights out with friends, dinners.”

Kanye West captioned this picture of him and Bianca Censori “Don’t let anyone hold you back”. Picture: Instagram / kanye__west__only

Bianca Censori: West’s boldest fashion statement

So how does an ordinary architecture graduate marry one of the world’s most famous men? It starts with working for him. After three years as a student architect at Melbourne’s DP Toscano, Censori boldly moved in 2020. She joined Yeezy as an architectural designer and relocated to Los Angeles.

It was a big leap, but she was ready for the challenge. “It was surprising because she was so young in the profession,” her former boss, Joe Toscano, told the Sydney Morning Herald. “Not because I doubted her skills – she was very talented – but the speed of it was what stood out. She definitely made an impression on Kanye, and that’s because she’s incredibly skilled.”

Censori and West hooked up in late 2022, and that’s when she started making headlines for her bold, avant-garde fashion choices, often featuring some very unusual hosiery. It was clear that Kanye’s influence was all over her daring style.

Ye’s fashion fixation: From Kim Kardashian to Julia Fox

This wasn’t new territory for Ye. Less than a year earlier, he was dating actress Julia Fox. In her memoir Down the Drain, she opened up about his obsession with image. Fox recalls how West suggested a boob job. He also pushed for her to sign an NDA to keep their relationship under wraps (she refused). “I felt like he was using me in some weird, twisted game,” Fox wrote. She called herself a “pawn” in West’s “grand master plan to get back at his ex-wife. It makes me feel dirty,” she said.

Before Julia Fox, West styled Kim Kardashian throughout their seven-year marriage. In an early clip from Keeping Up with the Kardashians, West tells Kim to toss out multiple items from her closet. “I always thought I had a really good style until I met my husband, and he told me that I had the worst style,” Kardashian said. After their split, Kim began selecting her own outfits, and West mocked her choices.

Love bombing or coercive control?

This has led some to question whether Ye’s influence over Censori exhibits signs of coercive control, where a partner manipulates the other into conforming to their wishes, including controlling their clothing choices.

“How he dresses Bianca is like saying, ‘This is my woman. Look at what I’ve got, aren’t I great?’” said Cate Campbell, a BACP-accredited sex, relationship, and trauma therapist. “Initially, it’s part of the love bombing,” she explains. “It’s things like, ‘Oh, I would love you in this or wearing this.’ The control is so subtle and builds up so gradually that people are often flattered at first.”

These concerns have only deepened with reports that Censori’s parents. They are said to have never met their son-in-law and are increasingly worried for her. Insiders claim that West is “shutting her out” from her family, treating her like a “trophy pony” to be paraded around, raising alarms about their relationship’s nature.

