eThekwini implements water rationing amid supply constraints – here are the affected areas

In an ongoing effort to manage the water demand in eThekwini, the City has implemented water rationing across its water network.

The eThekwini municipality has implemented further water rationing in response to increasing demand and ongoing supply constraints.

eThekwini urged residents on Friday to conserve water as the municipality struggles to maintain adequate storage levels.

According to the city, the water demand continues to outstrip supply, placing significant pressure on infrastructure.

Affected areas

Here are the affected areas in the municipality.

Bayview

Buffels Bosch

Bulbul

Burlington Heights

Croftdene

Crossmoor

Dambuza

Dawncliff area

Demat

Dodoza

Folweni A, B, C

Golokodo,

Havenside

Intake

Isiphingo Esincane

Jan Hofmeyer

Kharwastan

Khoseleni

Klaarwater

Kwamgaga

Luganda

Malvern

Mawelewele

Montford

Moorton

Motala

Mount Vernon Hillary

Nsizwakazi

Part of Nagina

Pavilion Mall

Phumelele

Progress Road

Queensburgh

Queensmead Industrial

Regency park

Risecliff

Savannah Park

Shallcross

Silverglen

Sthundu

Umhlatuzana

Umlazi A, AA, B, BB, C, CC, D, E, F, G, H, J, K, L, M, N, P, Q, R, S, T, V, W, Y, Z

Umlazi X (Malukazi)

Welbedagt East & West

Westcliff

Westville

Westville shopping centre

Westway office park

Westwood Mall

Wiltshire Factories

Woodhurst

Yellowwood Park

Water curtailment measures

The decision follows on uMngeni-uThukela Water’s water curtailment measures which have been in place since October 2024.

“In keeping up with curtailment measures and to manage the high demand, the city confirms that it has implemented further water rationing in areas that are supplied from Reservoir 2 at Durban Heights treatment works. This is due to the storage capacity of Reservoir 2 not keeping up to the minimum level,” the city said.

Water rationing is being conducted rotationally to ensure equitable distribution. Supply will be restored once storage levels reach sufficient capacity.

Residents are advised to monitor the city’s communication platforms for the rationing schedule.

The municipality has implemented several interventions to address the ongoing crisis, including installing water restrictors, identifying and repairing leaks and maintaining control valves.

No water supply from uMngeni-uThukela Water

Additionally, residents are encouraged to practice rainwater harvesting as an alternative water source.

The city reiterated its stance against connecting static tanks to the municipal water network, saying that such connections deplete reservoir levels more rapidly.

“Until water augmentation projects are complete, eThekwini is not able to receive additional water supply from uMngeni-uThukela Water,” the city said.

“Immediate improvements in the reliability of supply and water availability can be achieved through relatively small acts of saving water.”

Residents and businesses were urged to use water sparingly to mitigate further supply disruptions.

The municipality has assured the public that it is working to stabilise the water supply but emphasised the need for collective water conservation efforts.

