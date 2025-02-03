PICS: Naked gate-crashing and shocking fashion on Grammy Awards 2025 red carpet

Experience the dazzling highs and lows of the 2025 Grammy Awards red carpet. From Sabrina Carpenter's stunning fashion to Bianca Censori's controversial nudity.

Sabrina Carpenter performs onstage at the 67th annual Grammy Awards Pre-Grammy Gala and Grammy Salute to Industry Icons honouring Jody Gerson on 1 February 2025 in Los Angeles, California. Picture: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for The Recording Academy.

The 2025 Grammy Awards red carpet was a dazzling display of style, with some stars delivering unforgettable fashion moments while others left fans baffled.

While some looks were undeniably iconic, others missed the mark.

From Sabrina Carpenter’s showstopping elegance to Bianca Censori’s controversial exhibitionism, here’s a full breakdown of the night’s biggest fashion wins and fails.

Grammy Awards 2025: Red carpet triumphs and fashion disasters

Hosted by Mzansi’s comedian and presenter, Trevor Noah, the 2025 Grammy Awards red carpet was a spectacle of music and fashion, with celebrities showcasing their unique styles.

Let’s dive into the best and worst-dressed stars of the night.

The best: Sabrina Carpenter

Sabrina Carpenter attends the 67th Annual Grammy Awards at Crypto.com Arena. Picture: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy.

Sabrina Carpenter stole the show with her elegant and sophisticated look.

She wore a stunning baby-blue halter gown with a peplum and a floor-grazing skirt hem adorned with plumes, perfectly complementing her figure.

Designed by Jonathan Anderson, the vibrant colour was eye-catching, and the exquisite details made the look unforgettable.

Sabrina Carpenter attends the 67th Annual Grammy Awards on 2 February 2025 in Los Angeles, California. Picture: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

The backless gown was further complemented by a string of 19 carats with Chopard diamonds cascading down her spine, exuding timeless glamour.

Carpenter’s hair and makeup were flawless, completing her ethereal ensemble and cementing her as one of the best-dressed stars of the night.

The worst: Bianca Censori

In an unnecessary display of exhibitionism, the uninvited Mr and Mrs West disrupted the red carpet with a shocking display of nudity.

Kanye West’s wife, Bianca Censori, opted for a sheer net-like covering over her naked body, leaving little to the imagination.

She initially arrived in a black fur coat, which she later discarded to reveal a look more suited to a nudist resort than the Grammys red carpet.

While fashion often pushes boundaries, Censori’s outfit lacked creativity, taste, and any real artistic merit. It was simply offensive.

Onlookers weren’t sure in which direction to look as she displayed full-frontal nudity.

She did this at a show broadcast live to families and children. Does this mean the Grammys should have an age restriction?

Her husband, Kanye, showed up fully clothed in an all-black ensemble, underscoring the stark contrast in their fashion choices.

Kanye West attends the 67th Grammy Awards on 2 February 2025 in Los Angeles, California. Picture: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Nobody is clear as to what their odd display of fashion meant, it was just horrid to witness.

Following their shocking appearance, the couple quickly exited the venue, as reports suggest they were not invited in the first place.

Social media suggestions from Netizens, are that Bianca should blink twice if she needs help.

Willow and Jaden Smith make bold fashion statements

Siblings Willow, 24, and Jaden Smith, 26, once again proved their fearless approach to fashion at the 2025 Grammy Awards, arriving in coordinated, avant-garde ensembles that stole the spotlight.

Jaden Smith and Willow Smith attend the 67th Grammy Awards on 2 February 2025 in Los Angeles, California. Picture: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Willow stunned in an intricately embellished bra and matching micro shorts, layered beneath a sleek overcoat.

She elevated the look with black platform heels, statement gold jewellery, and a bold septum piercing.

Her dramatic makeup, featuring shimmering gold eyeshadow and lower grills, perfectly complemented her radiant energy.

Willow Smith attends the 67th Annual Grammy Awards at Crypto.com Arena on 2 February 2025 in Los Angeles, California. Picture: Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Meanwhile, Jaden turned heads in a classic black Louis Vuitton suit, but his headpiece stole the show.

The rapper and actor wore an eye-catching black castle-shaped structure with an opening revealing his face, one of the night’s most talked-about looks.

According to his stylist, Lisa Jarvis, the artistic headpiece was inspired by the vampire legends of Transylvania.

“The whole process of creating the headpiece was a fantastic experience, from sketching to testing and realisation,” fashion house ABODI shared on Instagram.

The sibling duo, known for their unwavering support of each other, celebrated Willow’s multiple Grammy nominations, including Best Engineered Album for Empathogen.

With her tour in full swing, the singer expressed her excitement for this milestone moment.

Other notable looks

Taylor Swift: Swift looked radiant in a striking red dress, rumoured to be a nod to her NFL Kansas City Chiefs boyfriend, Travis Kelce, featuring a subtle ‘T’ charm. The silhouette balanced classic elegance with modern sophistication.

Taylor Swfit speaks onstage during the 67th Annual Grammy Awards at Crypto.com. Picture: John Shearer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Beyoncé: Queen Bey never disappoints, and this year was no exception.

She dazzled in a champagne-hued Schiaparelli gown, paired with flowing near-white/blonde hair.

Beyoncé accepts the Album of the Year award for “COWBOY CARTER” onstage during the 67th Annual Grammy Awards at Crypto.com. Picture Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Her accessories included custom-made Lorraine Schwartz pearl and cognac diamond earrings, along with a stunning 50-carat pair of pear-shaped diamonds.

Fashion takeaways

Lady Gaga accepts the Best Pop Duo/Group Performance Award for “Die with a Smile” onstage during the 67th Annual Grammy Awards at Crypto.com Arena. (Picture: Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy.

The 2025 Grammy Awards red carpet proved that fashion is a powerful form of self-expression. Some stars embraced classic elegance, while others experimented with avant-garde designs.

Chappell Roan attends the 67th Annual Grammy Awards at Crypto.com Arena on 2 February 2025 in Los Angeles, California. Picture: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy.

Yet, while risk-taking is part of the industry, there’s a fine line between pushing boundaries and outright disrespect.

Unfortunately, Bianca Censori’s choice fell into the latter category, proving that shock value alone isn’t enough to make a fashion moment memorable for the right reasons.

Ultimately, the Grammy Awards celebrate music and fashion, and the 2025 red carpet delivered both in abundance. From stunning gowns to daring ensembles, it was a night to remember.

And perhaps Mrs West needs to take a break from public events and seek help for whatever it is she’s going through.