Kanye West and Bianca Censori facing divorce rumours, $5 million payout in play

West and Censori's dramatic red-carpet moment at the Grammy Awards has fuelled growing speculation of an impending split.

It looks like rapper Kanye West and Australian architect Bianca Censori might be heading toward a messy divorce after their controversial appearance at the 2025 Grammy Awards.

Sources say the couple has verbally agreed that Bianca, 30, will receive a $5 million payout following the alleged breakdown of their marriage. Kanye and Bianca married at the end of 2022, just weeks after Kanye finalised his divorce from Kim Kardashian.

Reports suggest the pair is preparing to part ways, with a legal filing expected in the coming days. Bianca is staying at their $35 million home in Beverly Park North, Los Angeles.

The Mirror reported that Kanye’s whereabouts are unclear, though some believe he might return to Tokyo, where he spent much of last year in a hotel.

Despite a denial from their representatives earlier this month, rumours of a divorce continue to do the rounds.

If Kanye and Censori were to divorce under English law, Bianca might be the one feeling the financial pinch. Julia Townend, a barrister at 4PB in the UK, explained exclusively to The Mirror that the short duration of their marriage and the fact that no children were born from it could limit any financial claims.

Any potential payout would likely be capped at the greater of Bianca’s needs or her share of the assets they accumulated during their time together. So, while she may get something, it likely won’t be as hefty as one might expect in a long-term marriage with children involved.

West’s appalling rant following Censori’s daring Grammy look

The apparent split comes shortly after the couple made headlines with Censori’s bold and revealing outfit at the Grammy Awards in Los Angeles. Known for pushing fashion boundaries, this look took things to a new level. As Bianca ditched her fur coat on the red carpet, her sheer, see-through dress left very little to the imagination, shocking people worldwide.

Days later, Kanye went on a vile rant on X. Among his shocking outbursts was a post about his “control” over Bianca. The Gold Digger rapper, 47, insisted he had authority over his wife, declaring:

“I HAVE DOMINION OVER MY WIFE. THIS AIN’T NO WOKE A FEMINIST S***. SHE’S WITH A BILLIONAIRE, WHY WOULD SHE LISTEN TO ANY OF YOU DUMB*** BROKE B*****. PEOPLE SAY THE RED CARPET LOOK WAS HER DECISION. YES I DON’T MAKE HER DO NOTHING SHE DOESN’T WANT TO, BUT SHE DEFINITELY WOULDN’T HAVE BEEN ABLE TO DO IT WITHOUT MY APPROVAL.”

Let’s look at Censori’s outfit after she dropped the coat…

Left out or kicked out?

After a rant on social media about not receiving tickets to the Grammy ceremony, West and Censori’s appearance on the red carpet left fans with some questions.

Grammys executive producer Raj Kapoor exclusively told PEOPLE about Kanye West’s unexpected appearance with his wife, Bianca Censori, on the 2025 Grammys red carpet. PEOPLE confirmed that West was not kicked out—he walked the red carpet as a nominee but left before the ceremony started.

Kapoor explained, “From what I understand, they were there for the red carpet” since West was nominated for Best Rap Song for Carnival from his Vultures 1 album.

He added, “I’m not sure if he was at Pre-Tel [a special pre-telecast presentation where most of the awards were handed out], which is at the Peacock Theater before the main show. But that award was definitely in Pre-Tel.”

Kanye West and Bianca Censori attend the Prototypes Menswear Spring/Summer 2025 show as part of Paris Fashion Week in Paris, France. Picture: Getty Images / Lyvans Boolaky

Censori’s daring Grammys look sparks concern

In recent years, a peculiar spectacle has played out in the showbiz spotlight – West, roaming city streets cloaked in all-black. At the same time, Censori turns heads in increasingly bold and revealing outfits styled by her husband.

With paparazzi cameras flashing, Censori has been seen wearing a pair of tights and nothing else, sporting duct tape over her breasts, or clutching a pillow to her naked front.

However, her outfit on the Grammy’s red carpet was perhaps her most daring look yet. Photos circulating on social media captured Censori with her signature thousand-yard stare – wide-eyed, expressionless, and seemingly uneasy. She allegedly dropped her coat after West instructed her to make a scene.

This sparked widespread concern, with many questioning whether she was okay and truly consented to West’s bold fashion choices. However, later footage from a Grammys afterparty painted a different picture. Censori, then in a comparatively modest sheer black bodysuit, was laughing and singing Adele at karaoke, The Standard reported.

West appeared to bask in the media frenzy surrounding the Grammys. He even posted a screenshot of a Google Trends graph on his Instagram story, highlighting how interest in Censori’s daring look had surpassed that of the awards show itself.

His rant about his wife’s outfit on social media quickly turned into a venomous anti-Semitic tirade, which has now been deleted. It was reported that Censori was so “traumatised” by West’s tirade that she was refusing to continue filming for their project about the female body.

On February 13th, an anonymous source “close to the rapper” told The Daily Mail that the couple had split, with a legal filing to end the marriage expected in the coming days.

