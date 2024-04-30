‘Character assassination won’t change the past’ – Zwai Bala defends ‘hobo’ Tito Mboweni

Musician Zwai Bala has hit back at criticism of Tito Mboweni’s appearance, claiming the country has far bigger issues than how the former finance minister dresses.

Mboweni recently posted a snap of himself with Professor Hlengani Mathebula at Polokwane airport.

Look who I stuck with at Polokwane airport? Professor Hlengani Mathebula. Fight delayed by over 3 hours!’ pic.twitter.com/X71tQgGSdK — Tito Mboweni (@tito_mboweni) April 29, 2024

The fashion police were quickly called, with one social media user claiming he looked “like a hobo”.

Amid the debate over his clothing, shoes, and “scruffy appearance”; Bala came to Mboweni’s defence.

“And so what? Do we really have the luxury of doing this to each other, about each other, at each other when we could be spending the time discussing the change we want to see and the lessons we have learnt from the past?”

He added that “ridiculing and character assassination won’t change the past”.

Mboweni: ‘These shoes are Clarks, OK!’

Mboweni has previously hit back at criticism of his fashion sense, especially his scruffed shoes which he said are expensive.

Mboweni posted a picture of the pair of Clarks priced online for between R1 000 and R3 000.

“Laugh at them for the last time!” said Mboweni.

Why not judge Ramaphosa’s shoes?

He also questioned why no one was making a big deal about Cyril Ramaphosa’s shoes, which were similar.

“Why my shoes always? Why not his?

“Because he is the president, you don’t comment about the same type of shoes as mine. Actually, mine are better, it’s class.”

Because he is the President, you don’t comment about the same type of shoes as mine. Actually mine are a better CLASS!! Jaaa!! pic.twitter.com/aV6GkJVTlU — Tito Mboweni (@tito_mboweni) August 19, 2020 Mboweni later joked that all he wanted for Christmas was a new pair of shoes.

“New shoes are most welcome. Will declare in parliament. But they have to be English Clarks ones. Size 8.5/9. Agreed? Nothing less!

“I need strong and comfortable shoes as we walk together to rebuild our economy,” he told his social media followers.