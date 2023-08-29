‘Chemicals aren’t good for the African’- Gigi Lamayne named face of weight-loss brand

Gigi Lamayne was announced as the face of AfroSlim International. She has endorsed the unknown brand, saying it’s good for Africans.

South African rapper Gigi Lamayne was recently announced as the face of weight-loss brand AfroSlim International, and she is convinced their products are good for African people.

“Everything is herbal based; they use Moringa, even with the capsules. Once you know you blood type, you can eat certain amounts of starch, because it’s tailor-made experience,” Gigi Lamayne told The Citizen.

The award-winning rapper said she came in contact with the brand a few months ago while out the country.

“It was around April in Dubai, I was actually in transit. We had a conversation and I’ve been on it ever since,” said Gigi.

In addition to the capsules, Gigi said she’s also used their coffee and detox tea.

“It’s a holistic program; they literally focus on fitness and diet. Chemicals aren’t good for the African. Other products are mixed in labs.”

Endorsing the product

Before trying their products Gigi had set herself a target of shedding off 15kg.

“I lost 11 kg and I like how I look. I’m just toning now, I didn’t want to lose everything. I’m someone who performs a lot on stage and I have to be fit.”

She said she can’t be representing something she hasn’t tried and seen if it work. “I have to make sure it works. This is not just because of money. I must be able to explain what the product does.”

“I’m challenged to live an overall healthy life. It’s a huge transition from music to business.”

Like a lot of people trying to lose weight, she had tried other diets in the past, even taking the route of only consuming water.

“I couldn’t do it because I enjoy my food. It’s much easier with a nutritional plan.”

There is little information on AfroSlim International available on the internet, bar some social media pages. The paucity of an official website is quite glaring, but Gigi said the brand is developing the website.

“There’s a lot of work happening in the background, they are busy with the website. They work with a lot of dieticians, it’s not about making money. It’s a real thing. You can call and get a consultation face to face or virtually. It’s like going to see the GP.”

The music

This is a conscious move from music to business, but doesn’t mean she’ll be neglecting her art. She confirmed she’ll be releasing an EP at the end of the year.

“I’m dropping something with a German-based label at the end of the year. I have a couple of features there, the likes of Lady Du, Robot Boii and Masterkraft who has worked with Tiwa Savage.”

