Celebs And Viral August 30, 2023 | 3:26 pm

Home » Entertainment » Celebs And Viral

Avatar photo

By Bonginkosi Tiwane

Digital Journalist

11 minute read

30 Aug 2023

03:26 pm

WATCH: Andile Mpisane shows off new body after being fat-shamed

By Bonginkosi Tiwane - Digital Journalist

Andile Mpisane was for once cheered for doing something, after videos of him training hard emerged on social media.

Andile Mpisane-Weight loss

Andile Mpisane has experienced drastic weight loss after being criticised for being overweight. Picture: andilempisane10/Instagram

Often seen as the spoilt brat whose mother bought him a whole soccer club and named it after him, Andile Mpisane has been the butt of many jokes on social media with people often targeting his soccer skills and weight.

Andile Mpisane applauded

The football player and musician took to Instagram this past weekend to share a video clip of his Saturday morning workout routine, and his fans and followers were really impressed by his dedication.

“Well done AM, the results are visible. You got a good trainer there,” commented Ndabenhle Mpangazitha Ndaba.

“Congratulations we all see the beautiful difference. Well done,” said Sthandwa N Nzama.

It’s believed the Chairman of KZN-side Royal AM is preparing for the team’s game against Chippa United on Wednesday, but it will be seen if he’ll feature.

Royal AM captain Samuel Manganyi has previously spoken about how difficult it was for the team to adjust to training and playing with their boss.

“At first it was difficult training with him but we are now used to him because we have spent time with him.

“We now see him as one of the players in the team, not the chairman of the club,” added the Royal AM captain.

ALSO READ: PICS: Andile Mpisane is expecting his 4th child

Hate Andile has faced

Andile recently posted an image of his new Puma soccer boots, but true to the criticism he always faces, someone wrote: “When you have the best boots but you make the team suffer when on the field.”

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Andile Mpisane (@andilempisane10)

In the closing days of the previous DStvPremier League season, Andile shared a snap of himself fully kitted. In the caption, he stated he loved a challenge and to “put myself under pressure to see what I can do”.

NOW READ: PICS: ‘Mo really messed up with Mome’s life’ – Mixed reactions as Tall A$$ Mo finds new love

Read more on these topics

Andile Mpisane Royal AM Shawn Mkhize weight loss

For more news your way

Download The Citizen App for IOS and Android

EDITOR'S CHOICE

News WATCH: Mbeki claims load shedding was deliberately created by Eskom
News Ramaphosa exonerated by Reserve Bank over Phala Phala farm saga
South Africa Over R63bn owed: Eskom’s municipality debt crisis continues
Rugby Timeline: Siya Kolisi’s long road back from a serious knee injury
Business Woolworths has most expensive groceries in July, Makro the cheapest – see more here
Find out more

RELATED ARTICLES

Access premium news and stories

Access to the top content, vouchers and other member only benefits

Subscribe