WATCH: Andile Mpisane shows off new body after being fat-shamed

Andile Mpisane was for once cheered for doing something, after videos of him training hard emerged on social media.

Andile Mpisane has experienced drastic weight loss after being criticised for being overweight. Picture: andilempisane10/Instagram

Often seen as the spoilt brat whose mother bought him a whole soccer club and named it after him, Andile Mpisane has been the butt of many jokes on social media with people often targeting his soccer skills and weight.

Andile Mpisane applauded

The football player and musician took to Instagram this past weekend to share a video clip of his Saturday morning workout routine, and his fans and followers were really impressed by his dedication.

“Well done AM, the results are visible. You got a good trainer there,” commented Ndabenhle Mpangazitha Ndaba.

“Congratulations we all see the beautiful difference. Well done,” said Sthandwa N Nzama.

It’s believed the Chairman of KZN-side Royal AM is preparing for the team’s game against Chippa United on Wednesday, but it will be seen if he’ll feature.

Royal AM captain Samuel Manganyi has previously spoken about how difficult it was for the team to adjust to training and playing with their boss.

“At first it was difficult training with him but we are now used to him because we have spent time with him.

“We now see him as one of the players in the team, not the chairman of the club,” added the Royal AM captain.

Hate Andile has faced

Andile recently posted an image of his new Puma soccer boots, but true to the criticism he always faces, someone wrote: “When you have the best boots but you make the team suffer when on the field.”

In the closing days of the previous DStvPremier League season, Andile shared a snap of himself fully kitted. In the caption, he stated he loved a challenge and to “put myself under pressure to see what I can do”.

